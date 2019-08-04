WATERLOO, IOWA — A four-run second inning was all pitcher Shane Barringer needed Sunday as the Mankato MoonDogs won their third game in a row, defeating the Waterloo Bucks 4-2 in a Northwoods League baseball game.
Barringer pitched eight innings, scattering six hits with four strikeouts and four walks to get the win. Brett Newberg pitched the ninth for the save.
Nick Novak went 2 for 3 with an RBI for the winners. Michael Perez and Sean Ross each went 2 for 5 with a double. Garrett Gilber hit a double and drove in three runs. Tanner Craig went 2 for 3 with a run scored.
The MoonDogs (32-34, 17-13 in second half) will return to Mankato and host St. Cloud at 6:35 p.m. Monday at Franklin Rogers Park.
