If Wednesday’s Northwoods League doubleheader between the Mankato MoonDogs and Waterloo Bucks is any indication, runs may be a bit more difficult to come by in the second half of the season than in the first.
The ‘Dogs opened the second half with a twinbill against the Bucks at ISG Field. Mankato won the first game 2-1 in their final at-bat and then won 3-2 on a wild pitch in the eighth inning in Game 2.
After rolling to a 24-9 record in the first half of the Great Plains West Division in the NWL, the ‘Dogs opened the second half on Wednesday. Their pitching looks like it’s ready to go but the hitting is going to have to improve.
The MoonDogs won the opening game 2-1 on Preston Clifford’s RBI single to center in the team’s last at-bat. Evan Berkey had walked to start the rally, stole second and moved to third on a wild pitch before Clifford delivered the game-winner.
Mankato manufactured the game’s first run in the bottom of the third. Justin Boyd singled to left, advanced to second on a wild pitch, stole third and then scored on another wild pitch.
Ivran Romero started for Mankato and pitched 5 2/3 strong innings. He got into trouble in the sixth when he loaded the bases and Waterloo was able to tie the game at 1 on an infield hit. Luke Young then came in to shut the door, pitching 1 1/3 shutout innings with two strikeouts to get the win.
Justin Boyd, Matt Higgins and Alex Baeza had the only other hits for the MoonDogs and Waterloo’s Blaze Pontes, Curren Larson and Zach Button combined on a five-hitter.
In Game 2, Mankato’s Jarret Krzyzanowski worked the first five innings and allowed just one hit and one earned run.
Dalton Mesaris followed with two scoreless innings and Davonte Butler was pitching in the eighth. Mankato again had only five hits.
The winning run in the eighth occurred when Boyd started at second and took third and home on wild pitches.
Mankato is scheduled to play at Waterloo tonight at 6:35 p.m.
