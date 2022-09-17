NORTH MANKATO — Kenzie Keller just smiled when she was asked about Saturday’s Great Mankato Soccer Get-Together.
“It’s such a great community,” the Mankato East senior said. “It’s such a good environment, and it’s awesome to see the young kids come out here and watch. Eventually, this will be those kids playing.”
More than 1,000 fans watched as the Mankato East boys and girls soccer teams competed at the annual Pack the Stands crosstown soccer doubleheader Saturday at Caswell North.
The boys game was first, and it ended in a 1-1 overtime tie. In the nightcap, East defeated West 1-0.
“The players get up for the games, just like any East-West game in any sport,” East boys coach Jerrad Aspelund said. “It’s great to see so many people here watching and supporting the teams. It’s great for the sport.”
In the boys game, the first half was scoreless, with East’s Owen Quist and West’s Eric Smook each making some nice saves.
But just 1:11 into the second half, West’s Leo Demars scored. The play was set up by a long pass along the right sideline by Owen Essay to Awes Jama, who crossed to Demars for the short-rage goal.
East got its goal with 14:53 to play. On a corner kick, Dailan Bangu sent the ball to the box, where Jammipotho Ogalla converted to tie the match.
“I thought we should have won,” Aspelund said. “We had that wide open shot, and a couple others, but we’ll take the tie. Their goal was very good, but like I told the guys, no matter what happens we’ll probably see those guys again in the playoffs.”
Demars was disappointed with the tie, with his team holding a lead with 15 minutes to play.
“It’s very unsatisfying,” he said. “We shouldn’t have let that happen.”
The East girls controlled most of the possession time in the second game, but West keepers Anne Schill and Romo Smith kept the ball out of the net.
However, with 26 minutes to play, East had a corner kick, and the ball got deflected around in front of the net. Eventually, Taylor Schilling fed the ball into the middle, where Keller knocked it home to keep the Cougars undefeated (9-0).
“We’re always checking up on West to see who they’re playing,” Keller said. “This fuels our fire. It really feels good.”
West coach Crissy Makela said that her team was the underdog in the game so she was happy to shut down a high-powered East attack for most of the game.
“You always have to be careful with a couple of their players,” Makela said. “But I was really proud of our performance.”
