Another southern Minnesota summer has flashed by, driving avid hunters headlong into a busy fall season.
Like most hunters, I have several tags waiting to be hung on big game critters. Of course, just possessing tags is far from a guarantee of animal harvests. Still, hunters have to be optimistic about bringing home game, which can cause a little anxiety when it comes to surplus meat, or worse, lack thereof.
On one of my last bear hunts, I was more concerned with the latter. I had been hunting hard for two weeks with nothing to show for it but dozens of hours perched in several stands, watching other wildlife with only fleeting glimpses of the black forest ghosts.
My hunting partner and I decided to try yet another stand. This stand was located in a fairly open section of timber and didn’t appear to be as conducive to bear action as the dark woods thickets I’d hunted previously.
I was hunting over bear-luring sites baited with sweets made up of gallons of rolls and cookies covered in sugary, semi-liquid malt powder. So far, the cagey bears had only snuck in to swipe bait under the cover of darkness.
That year, woods were chock full of favorite bear foods like blueberries and hazel nuts. With the bumper crop of natural foods, it was easy for bears to avoid temptation at bait sites.
I have long surmised that bears may observe hunters hiking in and ascending stands. For that reason, we walked in to my stand together, and while my pal made a fuss of depositing more sweets, I quietly climbed the red pine tree and strapped myself in for another long, probably unproductive vigil.
Once my companion exited, the woods slowly came to life. Ground squirrels scurried for morsels of bait and gray jays flapped loudly while landing to sample the sugary feed. Only my eyes moved following the small animal’s antics. When I gazed up a fern covered hill, I was shocked to spot a large, jet-black patch that seemed out of place.
Astonishingly, a very large black bear rose and started down the hill. I barely had time to position for a shot as the massive bruin, it’s blue-black coat shimmering in the dappled light, ambled straight down to the bait. The bruin sensed something amiss and instead of grabbing a treat, kept moving past. Instinctively, I quickly drew and shot my recurve bow, striking the bear perfectly.
The bear bolted forward, it’s powerful legs propelling it to full speed in only a few gaits. The big animal crashed into a dead, 8-inch-diameter aspen, snapping it off cleanly and sending the tree crashing down.
It was an unbelievable event. One moment I was contemplating an empty freezer, the next I was looking down at a magnificent animal that would help feed my family over the coming winter.
A few evenings ago, I found myself with the opposite issue, rummaging through a freezer, assessing if I had room to add more should my fall hunts end in miraculous fashion with tags filled. During this COVID-19 pandemic, like many other outdoors folk, I’ve avoided the bulk of grocery shopping trips by utilizing meat gleaned from hunts.
Unfortunately, it didn’t take long to burn through my cache of pheasants. That’s partly because I love to eat pheasant, and the number of frozen birds residing in the freezer wasn’t overwhelming due to a pretty poor 2019 hunting season.
I took note that only a small sample of smoky wild boar brats remained after a summer of noshing on those. Luckily, a decent chunk of mule deer remained that should keep lean protein available until October.
No matter how well wrapped game meat is, to maximize freshness and taste, it shouldn’t spend more than one year in a freezer. I’m certain other sports folks feel the same. With new hunting seasons on the horizon, what should hunters do if too much of last year’s take remains?
As hard as it can be, giving out small portions to friends and family is a great way to rescue meat that may suffer freezer burn. The best way is to make the meat more palatable to everyone, including family members who aren’t thrilled with the idea of eating wild game. Once folks realize the benefits of lean, well-cared-for game meat, it will disappear quickly when it becomes a staple of household meal times.
Converting game meat to sausage is a time honored tradition in Minnesota, and it seems no one ever turns down an offer of well-crafted game sausage. Fortunately, here in south-central Minnesota we have some excellent butcher shops who turn out tasty sausages in myriad varieties to suit anyone’s tastes.
Mild summer sausages to more eclectic offerings, that include wild rices and berries in their recipes, are available to hunters looking to diversify their game meat.
Perhaps the best way to enjoy game fare is by grinding it to burger. Once transformed from bulk meat to burger, the meat can be used in dozens of ways. The secret to great taste is making sure all fat is trimmed away before processing or freezing. If bad taste is going to occur, it’s usually because too much fat was left intact.
Not only can hunters grind large game, they can also grind birds. Once ground, the resulting meat can be seasoned and used for taco dishes, chili and wild rice soups. In those forms, wild game will get used quickly in any household.
All that’s needed for efficient processing of game meat is an electric meat grinder that can be had any sporting outlet for a reasonable price. Using one is simple. Just attach a feed tray, hook up the proper size grinding template and begin grinding. Meat grinders are not only easy to use but, by design, are a snap to clean.
Regardless, if you’re peering into an empty freezer or a full one, a meat processing and distribution plan is critical in hunt planning. Especially, when fortune smiles, and finds you looking down at hundreds of pounds of wild meat.
Mark Morrison is an avid hunter and fisherman who has been a freelance outdoors writer and photographer for more than 20 years. The Mankato resident since 1979 may be contacted at mercuryphotog@aol.com.
