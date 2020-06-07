In the world of wildlife, water is essential for life. So, it’s no wonder I spend as much time as possible sitting inside my camouflaged kayak, silently prowling the Mankato area’s many waterways.
My craft is a stable one; I can actually stand in it without fear of flipping the little boat. That stability makes it the ideal platform for photography.
With a waterproof hunting bag containing a long-lensed camera nestled between my legs, I’m always ready for close encounters with birds of varying species.
As spring morphs into summer and the days grow longer, my avian targets get smaller. Most migrating duck species have sped north, and local birds now sit on concealed nests so I concentrate on capturing more visible and active birds.
My last paddle took me deep into the recesses of cattail-laden Swan lake. With cattails now towering above the boat, I had to ease the kayak through tight openings to reach a spot that was easily gained just weeks ago. Now, instead of ducks, the isolated pocket held myriad angry black terns who had active nests scattered on the flotsam that abounded everywhere.
Black terns are small, fast flying birds that are expert at minnow fishing. The birds sport jet-black bodies and grey wings that fold tight to minimize drag when they rocket into the water to spear minnows. Unlike some fishing birds, black terns almost always emerge with fish.
Black terns are well known to anglers because, many times, their nesting areas are adjacent to great fishing cover. It stands to reason ... where there are vast numbers of minnows, there’s probably game fish nearby.
But that’s not why fisher folk remember terns. Black terns are viciously territorial, dive bombing and strafing anything or anyone that dare encroach on their nests. It’s not unusual to have maddened terns strike one’s fishing cap, or clip a rod while they attempt to drive you off. This is interesting behavior, one that some folks never tire of watching.
One tip for observing black terns: Wear a hat and sunglasses because the birds, who are constantly digesting minnow prey have no reservations about dropping the waste from that digestion on boaters who get too close.
To avoid a direct hit, I stayed just outside of the birds’ no-go zone, and burned off frames of the rocketing little birds as they dove and fished. It was a bit frustrating because I was trying out a new lens: a 500mm f5.6 lens with new lens tech that made it half the weight of the f4 model.
Perfect for kayaking, I thought, until I found that its positives were diminished slightly by a slower autofocus system. That meant for every sharp image, there were several that missed focus. Regardless, I did get a few pictures that left me impressed with the lens.
After leaving the terns, I headed for more open water and perching blackbirds who were in the middle of tending nests or feeding recently hatched young. Yellow-headed blackbirds are about as brazen as terns, making them manageable photo targets. They won’t dive bomb you, either.
Instead, the birds usually float over, curiosity written on their faces as they alight on cattail fronds, sometimes mere feet way. The males, whose heads are masked in brilliant yellow, are the friendliest. The duller-colored females emerge from their thick cattail nesting sites only long enough to gauge the danger level.
Beaks usually packed full of insect prey, they chirp excitedly from their perch before shooting back down among the cattail base to their nests.
Yellow-headed blackbirds may seem common place to many in our area, but the birds are not found in great numbers everywhere. I’ve got a few friends from across the country who’ve never laid eyes on one. For that reason alone, I never pass the opportunity to observe and photograph them.
Braking out on the main lake, I paddled along the sun-drenched western shore where thousands of red-headed blackbirds were busy tending to young of their own. Our most recognizable marsh bird, the red-epaulet-wearing blackbirds abound in darn near every slough and lake in Minnesota. Chances are, if a body of water, even a tiny one situated right next to an interstate highway, has cattails, it will have at least one pair of red-headed blackbirds.
Carefully dipping my paddle, I slowly moved the craft back to the landing and collected many images of the birds as they frolicked in the weeds. More vociferous than the calmer yellow-heads, red-headed blackbirds will land close and scold anything that ventures by. The males are the most vocal, standing their ground until the threat is only a yard or two away. The drably hued females are spookier, bolting for cover unless a very stealthy approach is used.
The outing was a satisfying one. The lake was glass-calm, making progress easy; one paddle stroke would silently propel the kayak many yards. The birds, while all friendly, save perhaps the strafing terns, made willing subjects.
Although common to our lakes, these species aren’t always numerous in other locales, which means it would be a mistake to overlook them on any birding foray.
Mark Morrison is an avid hunter and fisherman who has been a freelance outdoors writer and photographer for more than 20 years. The Mankato resident since 1979 may be contacted at mercuryphotog@aol.com.
