This winter, albeit pretty mild by Minnesota standards, appears to be diminishing.
Recent forecasts have called for a southwestern vortex to carry in above-average temperatures over the next week. I’m certain that avid sporting dog enthusiasts are awaiting the thaw to provide them with ground free from deep snow to train their dogs. However, there are times when deep snow can actually aid dog trainers in advancing their hunting buddies’ skill sets.
For the most part, hunting dogs are used in two ways: locate birds or retrieve birds. More critically, game dogs are best used to track down wounded game, such as fast-running rooster pheasants or lightly hit ducks that can swim or sail into thick emergent lake cover.
From a conservation standpoint, tracking runaway birds is a dog’s most important skill. Many times, during the heat of action where multiple birds are dropped, a dog cannot always mark every one, especially barely hit birds who skew off into security cover. This is where pre- and post-season training really pays dividends.
Let’s start at the end, at what we’re striving for, and work a little backward. On the second weekend of the 2019 waterfowl season, lab Cash and I were concealed under a boat blind on an area lake awaiting flights of wood ducks. Not long after the sun sent rays of golden light shafting through the fog-laden duck haunts, a trio of woodies whistled by, curiosity aroused by our decoy spread.
Their pass took them out of range, but after enticing the birds with plaintive wood duck whistles, they cruised back. I dropped the farthest duck, which splashed down hard. My next shot connected on a large drake, but my lead was a bit short and the duck banked hard to our left and fell into the flooded tree line.
Cash marked the first bird through his dog door but could not see the second bird, which was now swimming away from us at Olympic speed. I hurriedly folded the boat blind down and lined Cash on the floating wood duck and commanded, “no.” Then, he was lined to the unseen swimming bird and told,” dead bird.”
When his concentration was on the area of the second bird, I sent him. He launched off our craft and hit the water hard, reaching full speed in only a few strokes. Once he had covered 70 yards, I stopped him with a tone on his electronic collar. Cash treaded water until I gave him an “over to the left” command, when he changed to that direction and pushed on until he spotted the wildly swimming duck.
A few minutes later, Cash climbed aboard with his flapping prize. Without him, there’s a chance that duck may not have been recovered.
How in the world could a snowy Minnesota winter aid in that kind of training? There’s a couple ways.
First, a plowed trail or remote road creates a solid boundary to teach the dog how to find unknown fallen birds. The drill goes like this: Take your bird dog for a walk on a plowed trail, preferably one that is arrow straight and carry a canvas dog training dummy with you. When the dog isn’t looking, simply drop the dummy. Once you get a short distance away, stop the dog and line him up on the dummy.
Since it’s close, he’ll easily see it. Keep him at heel and command, “dead bird.” Those words will always be his cue that an unseen bird needs to be retrieved.
After he focuses on the bird, send him for it. Then, go on with your fun walk.
Lengthen the drops until he can no longer see the dummy. Placing a white dummy at the road’s edge will guarantee its invisibility. It will only take your dog a few sessions of this easy exercise to be running up to a 100 yards for the unseen dummy. After all, the high snow banks will keep him running on the correct track.
What about changes in direction? That’s called “handling,” and the basics can be swiftly learned in the backyard. Again you can use deep snow to advantage. Take your snow blower for a walk in the back yard and blow a long + pattern. What you’ll create are perpendicular running lanes that are sided with high banks.
A prerequisite to this training is a good, solid sit command. Even if your dog is a bit unpolished, you can still lay a handling foundation. Just take the dog to the center of the + and seat her there. Next, back off 10 yards and toss a dummy to the end of the right-most lane. Extend your right arm, and command, “over.”
Since there will be a visible dummy, it won’t take long before she is rocketing after the bird from the “over” command. Do this on the left side, too, always starting at the center of the +.
What about the end behind the dog?
That’s called a “back” command, sometimes the hardest to teach because many times a young dog will bolt after a dummy tossed over its head. Better to throw the bird from the dog’s side, then back off.
Once a short distance back, place an arm directly straight above your head and say, “back.” That will tell her to retrieve a bird that has fallen behind her.
These scenarios are very basic introductions to complicated, but fun, training actions. When a dog has mastered these drills and subsequently retrieves injured birds, they will be fulfilling an essential game conservation task. They’ll also cause their owners to beam with with pride when those birds are delivered.
To learn more about lining and handling, check out myriad videos available from pro trainers on YouTube.
Mark Morrison is an avid hunter and fisherman who has been a freelance outdoors writer and photographer for more than 20 years. The Mankato resident since 1979 may be contacted at mercuryphotog@aol.com.
