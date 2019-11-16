A few days ago, pup, Cash and I spent an afternoon traversing a massive Wildlife Management Area in a mostly frustrating effort to bag a pair of rooster pheasants.
It’s no secret that Minnesota’s pheasant population is way down, but that didn’t stop us from running ourselves to fatigue looking for the birds.
I suppose you could call it foolish optimism. We didn’t locate many roosters, but we did come across scads of whitetail deer.
From my field experiences this season, I’d have to say the deer herd weathered our brutal 2018-2019 with ease. It seemed that every terrain break and wooded copse on the WMA held deer. After two hours of hard hiking, we had kicked up myriad deer, and in doing so probably made accidental assists for a pair of firearms hunters.
Cash bumped a large eight-point buck and a doe from small stand of cedar trees as he nosed around for pheasant scent. The deer took the easiest route out of the dilemma: right up an overgrown field road, across a narrow gravel township track and into the sights of a lucky hunter set up on the private woodlot adjacent to the WMA.
Later, we ousted nine deer from a sparsely wooded ravine that took flight down a long, gentle 1/4-mile grassy slope where they crossed a stream and slowly made their way up a precipitous hill on the other side. I made note of a nearly hidden orange blob at the hill’s apex and wondered if he’d seen the deer.
I was almost out of sight when a single shot rang out. The resulting echo rang with permanence, so I’m sure the hunter not only saw the deer, but was about to embark on a grueling drag up that steep slope.
Those weren’t the last deer that Cash and I saw; the critters seemed to outnumber the WMA’s pheasants.
That signals good news, times two, for Minnesota hunters. One, it means there were plenty of deer available for youth hunters during their brief October season, and two, lots of deer for hunters plying the regular November firearms season.
Deer hunting and deer management have been in a state of change for many years. This year, the Minnesota DNR’s youth firearms season that happened on October 17-20 was made a statewide event. A few hunters wondered just how this new regulation would affect the regular firearms deer hunting. Some thought the earlier season could take too many deer and put deer on high alert, making them more difficult to bag later.
Fortunately, those fears were allayed. The deer population remained healthy enough to accommodate the additional season. Minnesota youth harvested 5,700 deer, about 77% more than last year. In a state that harvests nearly 200,000 deer per year, that number certainly won’t disrupt the regular-season harvest.
More importantly, the youth season provided opportunities for many who had never hunted big game to chase whitetails with an adult family member or mentor. By the way, adults who accompanied minors on the hunt could not tag deer, only the kids could. Also, party hunting, where one member of a group can shoot a deer and use another party member’s tag, was made illegal for the youth hunt.
A more controversial deer hunting subject involves the DNR’s antler point restriction rule, or APR, that for now only applies to four zones: 338, 339,341 and 342 in southeastern Minnesota. The APR rule states that a buck cannot be legally harvested unless one of its antlers sports a minimum of 4 points. This rule doesn’t apply to kids participating in the early youth season.
Not long ago, the rule covered a wide swath of the southeast and looked to be gaining momentum, perhaps even spreading beyond the current zones.
Why have restrictions on antler size? Because many hunters who like to pursue large, trophy-sized animals feel restrictions like this will provide more remarkable deer for hunters when they are made to pass on smaller bucks. The possible expansion of this rule has raised the ire of traditional deer hunters, especially northern “deer campers” who say it’s not the size of the animal ‘s antlers, but the experiences gleaned from having hunted and collecting fine-eating venison that really defines the hunt.
For now, it seems most deer hunters will remain satisfied as the DNR plans no extension of the small APR area, even though the idea has reached a 50% positive plateau in recent hunter polls.
For this year anyway, Minnesota’s deer hunting outlook and management plans look good for veteran trophy deer seekers and youth hunters alike.
Mark Morrison is an avid hunter and fisherman who has been a freelance outdoors writer and photographer for more than 20 years. The Mankato resident since 1979 may be contacted at mercuryphotog@aol.com.
