Twenty years and three Labrador retrievers ago, I was perched in a dense stand of cattails, awaiting the first flights of ducks to wing over the decoys.
It was opening day, and the prospects looked good for me and my energetic, 10-month-old lab Mercury.
While we passed the minutes waiting for legal shooting time to arrive, dozens of blue wing teal and a few wood ducks sizzled over our decoys, some alighting within the set. Both teal and wood ducks are highly gregarious ducks, a quality that makes them fun to observe and at the same time, a bit easier to lure into gun range over decoys.
Moments after the clock struck legal shooting, I dropped a pair of gorgeous drake woodies, which Merc deftly retrieved. A bit later, a teal was added to our bag before action ebbed, and the ducks became scarce.
For the next hour, Mercury and I continued to scan the horizon for incoming waterfowl without a single sighting. Then, a high-flying flock of teal appeared, nearly straight above us.
I took careful aim and swung far in front of the lead bird, allowing not only for the bird’s height, but speed of flight, then pulled the trigger.
At the guns report, the target teal buckled, then recovered enough to set his wings and sail off the lake, over a stand of trees and out further, only to suddenly drop from the sky into a mature bean field. With that one shot, the hunt went from easy to arduous.
The distance was so great and obstacles too many to send youngster Merc after the bird on his own. By his excited demeanor, I could tell he marked the bird, but I waded with him to the point where the bird had left the lake, fully intending to walk him through the woodlot and into the beans to retrieve the bird.
When we reached the heavy cattail shoreline, Merc plowed away from my side, barging through cattails, up a rise, disappearing into the woods. Mired in the weeds and muck, there was not much I could do but try to reach the field and help him find the bird.
As I was slowly bulldogging cattails to reach easier footing, Merc appeared like a lightning bolt, a drake blue wing teal softly clamped in his jaws. His expression told me all our months of training had worked, and that I should have remained in the blind.
After a couple “good boys,” we headed back to continue our hunt. I did not leave the blind again. I left the duck gathering to a confident little Mercury.
That tale illustrates just how well-strategized game dog training can pay off in the field. Besides creating a great story, Mercury carried out the most important hunting dog task: bringing back wounded birds or retrieving birds from terrain impossible for hunters to reach.
While training dogs in home yards can reap dividends, training in a group or with a professional is the apex of dog teaching. When you combine both, the training will crank out experienced, confident hunting dogs.
Local pro-trainer Roger Hess started an outfit known as the Minnesota River Retriever Club. The idea here is that members fork out a paltry $5 daily fee to train with others in the group on weekends throughout the spring and summer.
The result is dogs who get to work among myriad distractions like other dogs, live birds, decoy sets and live gun fire exactly mimicking real hunts.
Work is done both in fields at numerous locations, and in water features.
The best part is that Roger is always present to offer advice and encouragement to handlers.
Sometimes training obstacles can seem insurmountable to amateur trainers. When this happens, Roger offers invaluable solutions that quickly move dogs to grade higher.
Working with a large group is excellent medicine for overly energetic dogs as they have to sit by and watch 10 other dogs work before their chance comes up.
Also, complicated hunting scenarios can be easily arranged because handlers are available to toss birds from blinds, shoot dummy launching guns or set up blind retrieve scenarios where the dog is sent via hand signals to find a bird it did not see fall.
Training solo can result in a great dog, but often it takes loads of time and a lot of specialized gear. Training with a group of friends can set the bar even higher, and joining a hunting dog training group can propel a good dog to great.
They may never be asked to retrieve a teal hundreds of yards distant, but it always makes hunters smile to know they can do it if called upon. Plus, the resulting stories are the stuff of great memories.
Mark Morrison is an avid hunter and fisherman who has been a freelance outdoors writer and photographer for more than 20 years. The Mankato resident since 1979 may be contacted at mercuryphotog@aol.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.