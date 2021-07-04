If you are an avid waterfowler or upland bird hunter, our continuing drought will have drastic impact on hunting success this fall.
Even hunters who thrive on game sightings and time afield, rather than bag limits taken, will take pause if this drought drags on to fall.
Coming into early spring, south-central Minnesota sported a decently healthy population of ringneck pheasants. There were enough birds that optimism was high for successful breedings producing scads of pheasant chicks across the range.
The birds certainly did not get stymied by mass rainfalls like in years past. Instead, they faced bone-dry conditions that continue to this day. Despite a heavy rain event just days ago, grass fields and marshes remain virtual tinder boxes, looking more like high desert than usually lush southern Minnesota coverts.
Dry conditions severely hamper insect production, the very thing pheasant chicks need to feast on during summer to grow into the longtails we hunt later in fall.
There are a pair of silver linings, though. Dry years produce scads of wood ticks, something pheasants can snack on until August when tick numbers fade.
Also, thanks to arid weather, mosquitos are nearly non-existent. That may be a welcome gift for folks who spend a lot of time outdoors, but it is not for critters like birds and bats who rely on the tiny bloodsuckers for nourishment.
Water is an essential element for animal production and is a boon for hunters, too. Not long ago, I took a tour of some favorite hunting marshes and potholes, only to find every one dry and void of not only waterfowl, but song and shorebirds, too.
That does not make me brim with optimism for upcoming hunts or photo opportunities.
It is human nature to figure future seasons will be as productive as previous ones. After an amazing 2020 waterfowling season, probably my finest ever, I am tempering expectations for 2021. That way, if action falls short of last year, I will not suffer unexpected frustration.
It may be better to plan for days afield spent with friends and dogs, getting exercise under gorgeous fall skies, than count on days filled with limits.
Minnesota has some new waterfowl regulations for 2021. These include increasing goose limits from three to five birds, shortening the midseason two-week break to five days, and an early teal season that runs from Sept. 4-8.
Most hunters agree with the season date modification and increased geese limits. However, hunters are torn on the early teal season because many feel teal, especially fair-weather blue wings, will be pushed out early, severely hampering traditional opening day takes.
Green wing teal, small but far hardier ducks than blues, will appear during the fall migration until ice takes over marshes.
That is a valid argument as the bulk of early season hunters’ birds are made up of blue wing teal. The drought may up that scenario exponentially because far fewer teal nested in our area compared to the last few years.
The teal prefer shallow water abutting their grassy nest cover. While wood ducks will take their chicks on treks to water after they leave their nest, teal would rather march chicks to water over a short distance.
No water, especially dry potholes, equals no teal.
Since I spend vast time photographing waterfowl in spring and summer, I have a rather good grasp on teal numbers at the areas I frequent. Without a doubt, this year presented me with the fewest blue-wing teal photo-ops.
Even Swan Lake, which can hold large numbers of blue-wings, offered up only paltry chances at the speedy and bold little birds.
Speaking of Swan Lake: the DNR drew the lake down in effort to spur vegetation growth and kill off invasive carp. Unless we receive more than average rainfall, it may be a good idea to plan for hunting the lake with small, shallow drafting boats like kayaks and so-called push pole powered “pintail” boats.
Classic boats, powered by outboard motors, are sure to get mired in the shallower stretches of the vast lake.
From my kayaking excursions on the lake, I can tell you that the water loss is significant. During most trips, the paddle has struck bottom with nearly every stroke. Combined with dense vegetation, it is a hardy workout propelling the craft across the lake.
How bad is our current dry stretch? Well, it is not as serious as the drought of 1988, which saw 42 days above 90 degrees, with those days being practically windless. Lake levels dropped to the point where one intrepid farmer planted soybeans in a dry bay and harvested 20 acres of the crop that September.
I remember driving down boat accesses and dozens of yards past the bottom of the ramps to launch a boat. I also recall having some fair duck shooting that year.
With any luck, this year’s dry weather pattern will reverse and provide hunters and animals more watery habitat to spend the fall season on.
Mark Morrison is an avid hunter and fisherman who has been a freelance outdoors writer and photographer for more than 20 years. The Mankato resident since 1979 may be contacted at mercuryphotog@aol.com.
