Thanks to hours of scouting, ideal weather and plain old luck, the fall of 2020 gifted me with the finest waterfowling I’d seen in decades.
That was nice because pheasant hunting, due to a combination of factors, was only average, even in the habitat rich areas of extreme western Minnesota.
In terms of Mother Nature, 2020 was darn near perfect. Less than average snow fall allowed hunters to extend their pheasant season right up to the January closing date. Well-timed cold fronts moved ducks in stages throughout the waterfowl season, giving lucky hunters chances at rare bag limits.
Unlike the Mankato area, southwestern Minnesota was in the grip of a drought that began last year. Even last October saw sloughs and lakes in that region fall to low levels.
The dry spell wasn’t as pronounced as this year’s veritable dust bowl, which aided duck hunters because birds had to seek out select potholes and sloughs with good remaining water levels.
I located one of these hot spots while pheasant hunting in October 2020. The pothole had shrunk to a quarter of the size it had been only a month earlier.
However, the residual water held dozens of ducks who apparently were using the pond as security cover as a large, popular duck hunting lake lay only a half-mile east.
Every time a barrage of shots would sound from the lake, squadrons of fast-flying ducks would appear over the pothole.
The spot, dry as a desert now, had just enough water to draw in the gun-shy birds. Cash and I hunkered in cattails awaiting each flight and only rose when birds floated into easy gunning range.
It was simple, relaxed hunting requiring no decoys, calls or a boat. All that was needed were a pair of knee-high waterproof boots, camo duds and a reliable scattergun.
Unbelievably, I never saw another hunter on the wildlife area. I returned to the waterfowl gold mine many times, and each 90-mile drive back to Mankato saw a well-worked and happy retriever, Cash, and many ducks occupying the truck’s cargo area.
I also hunted on a large lake not noted for quality duck hunting. But surrounding the lake were several drainages that ran into sloughs that hosted myriad ducks. Those birds resided on private property and were frequently hunted.
Once the action heated up, ducks departing the sloughs would cruise the lake’s points and bays, and enough sped through our decoys to keep Cash and I satisfied time and again.
Neither scenario is realistic this year. Every slough or pothole mentioned is bone dry, the water-free ground gray and cracked like it was fired in a kiln. In other words, the areas that produced so well last season are holding zero birds right now.
Unless we receive frequent, heavy rains, I’ll have to look elsewhere for birds.
While it’s been dry in southern Minnesota, we’ve been experiencing rain forest-like conditions compared to the Dakotas, where a severe drought has dried up potholes and scorched grasslands.
That’s concerning to Minnesota’s hunters because duck nesting was severely curtailed in the Dakotas, which means far fewer ducks will be winging their way through as the season progresses.
Hunters that travel to the Dakotas will surely enjoy better shooting than Minnesota; it just won’t be as hot as years before.
Our local ducks, like teal and mallards, have been similarly affected, and that could mean less than stellar hunts. Of course, geese have been unaffected, their numbers just seem to keep rising.
That’s reason enough for waterfowlers to think about switching from duck to goose hunts.
On the other hand, the pheasant population, while not burgeoning seems to be holding steady. I’ve been seeing a lot of hens with large broods along quiet gravel roads, a good omen.
Pheasants can adapt to drought conditions better than puddle ducks. Droughts can make scenting tough for predators like raccoons, foxes and coyotes.
In wet years, scent molecules travel exponentially farther, making it easy for predators to locate pheasant nests and chicks. Dry, wind-less years like this one this keeps scent down, meaning a predator must range very close to discover birds.
Thanks to a few timely rain events in south-central Minnesota that aligned with just-hatched pheasant chicks, we may have a good crop of birds.
Whitetail deer seem to be sailing through the dry time with little impact. Does with twin and sometimes triplet fawns have been common sights on my forays as have a multitude of velvet-antlered bucks.
If arid conditions persist through fall, deer hunters may have to add waterhole stands to their bag of tricks.
Avid waterfowlers will never give in to a drought, even when it could drastically impede hunting. The sport just has so many other rewards than meat on the pole.
Sometimes though, modifications have to be made to deal with what nature’s unpredictable weather patterns throw at us.
For some, it will be chasing big Canada geese. For others, duck hunts may have to be interspersed with upland and deer trips. Either way, hunters willing to modify hunt plans may have some of the best hunting of their lives.
Mark Morrison is an avid hunter and fisherman who has been a freelance outdoors writer and photographer for more than 20 years. The Mankato resident since 1979 may be contacted at mercuryphotog@aol.com.
