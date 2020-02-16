Wildlife violators are relatively few, despite sensational social media headlines. I try not to spend too much time cruising social media feeds; days or even weeks can go by where I don’t scroll through any internet gossip or news.
While much of the outdoor-themed banter on sites such as Facebook is good, it’s the negative news, particularly stories on poaching or gross misrepresentation of hunting trophies, that repel me most.
It seems that during hunting seasons, not a week goes by without a story detailing how a misguided hunter took a deer, bear or feathered game by less-than-legal means. Whitetail deer, being Minnesota’s most popular game animal, top the list of blazing social media poaching headlines. Sensational stories of so-called “professional” broadcast hunters often lead the list. All this internet media coverage can lead browsers of those stories to conclude that poachers are killing mountains of game every year in Minnesota.
Fortunately, that really isn’t the case. When it comes to deer hunting violations, the Minnesota DNR enforcement department ticketed or arrested 1,400 violators last year. While that number seems high, it’s relatively low considering that the state has some 500,000 deer hunters taking to the woods each year. That statistic puts the emblazoned world web stories into perspective.
Of course, basic math, along with a dose of common sense, tell us that for every violator caught, there’s more than likely another, probably more skilled at illegal taking of game, that gets by unnoticed, sometimes year after year.
The most frequent violation when it comes to deer hunting is the use of bait to entice animals in for close shots. The practice of placing baits, such as corn, is legal and commonplace in many states, but not in Minnesota. When a hunter is caught hunting over bait, they’re most often issued a citation.
If it’s their initial offense, no other action is usually taken unless they are guilty of multiple infractions, or actually killed a deer while baiting. Then, the violation is considered acute and hefty fines, along with confiscation of the deer carcass and some, if not all of the hunters gear, including firearms, can be confiscated. If the violators are found guilty, those confiscated items go up for sale at auction, along with a lot of other gear seized by conservation officers over the hunting season. This can even include trucks and boats.
Another widely ticketed offense is cross-tagging where one hunter kills an animal and then places a tag on the critter from another person who was not in the field at the time of harvest. In Minnesota, party hunting is legal for deer. That means hunters who are hunting in reasonably close proximity can use each other’s tags.
When it comes to other Minnesota big game, like black bears, there is no party hunting. That doesn’t stop some “hunters” from trying, though.
My bowhunting partner, Paul Ziegler, and I zealously hunted black bears in northeastern Minnesota for 14 years before giving that sport a break. In that time, we harvested some great bruins and made all kinds of special memories. It didn’t hurt that one of our friends was a licensed guide and tipped us to the best bear hunting areas.
Those memories included watching every kind of wildlife possible visit our bear stands, tracking and recovering some impressive bears, and on the downside, running into a family of unrepentant bear poachers.
That year, I was hunting a strip of private land located near a mining operation. To get to the stand, I had to unlock a gate, drive my truck through and then hike nearly 2 miles. It was well worth the effort.
During pre-season scouting, I had as many as a dozen bears visiting my stand. To say I was confident of arrowing a nice bruin would be an understatement.
I slated 9 days to hunt and spent the first 5, sometimes from dark to dark, watching bears come and go, all the while waiting for a large boar to show. It was immensely satisfying just observing the wildlife activity. Until one Wednesday evening that began unusually slow and would have made social media headlines had it happened today.
I had become accustomed to seeing numerous bears every night, but this night none showed, even as the witching hour of last light approached. As I stood in the stand, a pack of wolves began howling, shattering the still air with their cries. Then, a gunshot reported so near that I was nearly jolted from my treestand perch.
Seconds later, a young guy on a 4-wheeler blasted by on the trail and disappeared from sight.
It took only a nanosecond for me to figure what happened, and my blood boiled. The shooter had located my prolific stand site and had set up his own, scant yards away in the thick forest. This explained why no bears had appeared. I knew he had to be trespassing because my friends and I were the only ones with permission to access the land.
I hustled the miles back to my truck and found where the poacher had removed fence to get on the property. After that, my guide pal and I did a little northwoods investigating and found that the kid, a 17-year old, had no legal license and that his grandpa had registered the bear.
After gleaning that evidence, we called the local conservation officer and made statements which led to the C.O. hauling hauling in the offending youth, and his father and granddad, too.
What followed was incredible. The family was well known for their poaching ways but wouldn’t admit to any wrongdoing. In a bizarre twist, the kid’s dad, a recent prison parolee, threatened to shoot me the next time I entered the woods, and said so front of the officer. That heated statement landed him back in a lock-up, and after a short trial, the unremorseful party was found guilty of poaching charges.
Hopefully, the lawyer’s fees, and the loss of hunting gear and freedom, made an impression on the kid. Being lifelong poachers, I’m convinced the penalties had zero effect on the older two.
Thankfully, this was an isolated case. Most times, game violators grasp the enormity of their actions and do not reoffend.
To learn more about game violation statistics in Minnesota, visit the Minnesota DNR’s site and hit the Turn In Poachers page.
Mark Morrison is an avid hunter and fisherman who has been a freelance outdoors writer and photographer for more than 20 years. The Mankato resident since 1979 may be contacted at mercuryphotog@aol.com.
