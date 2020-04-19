The coronavirus scare has had a mild effect on my livelihood but none on my springtime social activities.
Nearly every free hour I have is usually spent alone in a slough, on a lake or in a woodlot, searching out spring wildlife.
I admit to secretly hoping for severe work load loss that would allow me to spend even more time afield. If I’m gonna contract the virus, it will have to come via a wild critter, because right now, those are my most common social companions.
Photographs taken of waterfowl in cloudy light don’t capture the amazing color and detail birds have to offer while sporting their vibrant spring mating colors. That’s why breaking away on any early morning that offers clear sunshine is a necessity when traveling birds are passing through the Mankato area.
Of all the birds that migrate here, blue-wing teal are undoubtedly my favorite springtime target. The little ducks are numerous, not overly spooky, and are prone to taking flight often, giving photographers ample opportunities to capture them in action.
Not only that, teal hunts in the fall take place in perfect early waterfowl season weather that both hunters and dogs love. Lastly, teal are one of the most delicious eating ducks that can wing through a hunter’s decoys.
Most diving ducks have stopped in and moved on from our area as ice rapidly melted away from lakes to our north. Hooded mergansers will take up residency here, as will some red-head ducks, but the majority of diving ducks won’t return until wicked cold pushes them back down from their northern haunts in late fall.
When those ducks depart for the north country, teal aren’t far behind to fill in empty potholes and sloughs.
That’s just what I was planning on a few days ago while trudging across a Waterfowl Production Unit toward a prairie pothole in pre-dawn blackness.
My plan was to arrive early to set up in high camouflaging grasses along the water’s shore and capture images of newly arrived teal. It was an excellent arrangement, except the pond was frozen solid from low overnight temps.
A nearby slough wasn’t iced up, and from it, I could clearly hear the din from dozens of waterfowl. Unfortunately, that water body provided little concealment from the birds’ sharp eyes.
Undaunted, I used a late fall duck hunting tactic and waded out onto the ice-capped pond and broke a large swath of ice, opening a 30-yard diameter hole that would allow passing ducks to land.
That done, I burrowed into my grassy hide and awaited sunrise and maybe, flights of ducks.
The first bird to drop in was a greater Canada goose that crashed into the newly opened water mere feet from my blind and began deafening honks before it climbed up on the ice shelf to watch for its mate. Soon after, five blue-wing teal flew by, and even without visual contact, their distinctive chirping quacks made identification easy.
The squadron sizzled over the pothole, then abruptly fell out of the sky and landed at the far edge of my impromptu ice-free zone. A few notes on a teal call enticed the gregarious crew to paddle my direction where they paused to feed, chase hens and loaf in the flooded grass.
Prairie potholes are crucial habitat because the small waterways sit among uplands where teal and other puddle ducks prefer to nest. In early spring, teal establish nests in short grassy areas, preferably adjacent to feeding potholes.
While somewhat common in the Dakotas, potholes have all but disappeared from Minnesota. The dramatic change in landscape has caused many ducks to abandon the Mississippi flyway in favor of the Dakota flyway.
Fortunately, teal have adapted and nest in varying spots, including meadows and cattle pastures, sometimes as far as 300 yards from water. Still, many wild areas in southern Minnesota that appear exceedingly good for duck nesting sit empty every year as ducks drift westward to more beneficial habitat.
The teal I watched could certainly remain here, but, more than likely, will finish off their northward trek in South or North Dakota. Knowing time could be short with these ducks, I whirred off hundreds of frames of teal behavior.
Curious by nature, the ducks actually swam closer as the camera shutter continuously clicked, providing great, full frame captures.
Attracted by the commotion of the feeding blue-wings, a flock of speeding green-wing teal, enticed by the open water, zigzagged just off the water before splashing down among the other ducks.
Green wings are more skittish than their blue-wing cousin, and the group blasted off for a less intrusive spot after hearing my camera system clicking away. However, that brief time allowed me to collect many nice images of the striking little ducks.
Other than a spectacularly hued northern shoveler, no other ducks visited the pothole that morning. I wrapped the day by taking a few frames of a sleek muskrat and then packed gear for the hike out.
Fitful thoughts of future forays that may not yield any duck encounters pushed their way into my head on the walk out. I jumped a dozen deer before reaching the truck. Despite few trees on the waterfowl area, deer are now thriving where ducks once did.
Hopefully, conservation actions will replace at least a small portion of our lost pothole region. If not, successful birding outings like this one may not be easily repeated in future years.
Mark Morrison is an avid hunter and fisherman who has been a freelance outdoors writer and photographer for more than 20 years. The Mankato resident since 1979 may be contacted at mercuryphotog@aol.com.
