They say, nothing lasts forever, and this year’s Minnesota waterfowl season is no exception.
It seems like the term just kicked off. Now, with the onset of below normal temperatures icing up small ponds and sloughs, avid waterfowlers can clearly see the sunset of another duck and goose season.
While some bemoan cold weather freezing up their favorite puddle duck pot holes, others, like big water hunters who dream of chasing large flocks of speeding diving ducks, embrace the drastic temperature downturn.
As ice freezes northern lakes, ducks, both the puddler variety and divers head south to locate open water on their migration to wintering grounds in the south. Puddle ducks are birds that commonly feed in shallow water on pond weed or submergent vegetation.
Puddlers often included in southern Minnesota hunter’s bags include wood ducks, mallards, teal and shovelers. Puddle ducks sport large wings that allow them to jump into the air and take immediate flight from danger.
On the other hand, diving ducks, which include popular species like canvasbacks, blue-bills, ring-necked ducks and buffleheads prefer a little deeper water and are equipped to dive deep to secure feed. Divers like diminutive hooded mergansers feature serrated beaks that allows them to latch onto minnow prey.
Unlike puddlers, diving ducks require a runway to take flight. Divers need to race across the water for 10 to 20 yards before achieving necessary lift to take off.
Like their puddle duck cousins, mallards, diver ducks are hardy birds that can withstand the most brutal of conditions. Many times, they won’t leave an area until nearly all water is frozen and a concentrated cold front drives them south.
For southern Minnesota diver hunters, that time is starting now. The latest waterfowling forecast calls for weather in the northern half of Minnesota to remain well below freezing. Diving ducks have arrived in our area already, albeit in small, infrequent flocks. That should change very soon.
Labrador pup, Cash, and I spent a couple hours hunting divers last Sunday. After setting out lines of decoys and camouflaging the boat in heavy shoreline cattails, we waited for daylight and flights of speedy divers. Unlike puddle duck hunts, where small decoy spreads can turn big dividends, divers, who are gregarious by nature, like large sets of decoys.
While some of my serious waterfowling friends deploy up to 10 dozen decoys, I’m satisfied with about three dozen. These consist of a mix of diver duck species laid out in long lines that entice the birds to wing toward an open landing zone near my boat. Barring an unplanned wind shift, that strategy usually works well.
The first flock to visit our decoy lines were a group of handsome canvasbacks that whistled by, frustrating us by remaining just out of shotgun range. Soon after, two flocks of ring-necked ducks, easily recognized by their jet fighter-like sound and formation, rocketed by the decoys, also too distant for effective shooting. Next, came flocks of hooded mergansers, who were more than happy to follow our decoy lines right to the boat before skidding to a water spraying stop only a few yards away.
The group cavorted, dove and fed, sometimes only feet from our craft, driving Cash mad. There’s something about “hoodies” that make them a target “non-grata” to me. Perhaps, it’s that they are too willing to drop into decoy set-ups, or it may be that shooting one wouldn’t improve on the experiences I’ve had while photographing them in springtime. Plus, there’s not much meat on the little ducks.
I’m certain Cash would disagree with that line of thought, though.
I’m not alone as only about 9,000 hooded mergansers are shot each year. That’s a paltry sum compared to the 80,000 ring-necked ducks taken in Minnesota each fall.
After two hours in the boat, and diminished duck sightings, we folded the blind, picked up the large decoy spread and headed off the lake, vowing to return when conditions became ideal. I knew my decoy placement needed some improvement, as most ducks that visited swung by outside my farthest decoys.
With a little luck, the weather may drive more divers down to southern Minnesota and into big water hunter’s decoy lines this weekend. You can bet that Cash and I, and many other Kato area hunters will be waiting out the icy weather for a chance to intercept the migrating speedsters.
Mark Morrison is an avid hunter and fisherman who has been a freelance outdoors writer and photographer for more than 20 years. The Mankato resident since 1979 may be contacted at mercuryphotog@aol.com.
