Anyone who cruises social media sites has been bombarded with unending ad streams, most of which seem to be miracle weight loss schemes, promising fast fat loss while the target client noshes on anything they like.
As most folks realize, the bulk of these ads are aimed not for customer benefit, but for bottom line benefit. Well, I have finally discovered a sure-fire weight reduction plan that won’t cost anyone a dime, except for an initial layout of cash that really can’t be described as weight management capital, anyway.
The plan’s basis rides on procuring a 7-week-old hunting dog pup. Any breed will do, so long as it suits the sportsman’s hunting style.
Primary waterfowlers should look for a Chesapeake Bay or Labrador retriever. Ardent uplanders who pursue both pheasants and grouse may want to purchase a German shorthair, or wirehair, or one of the many other pointing breeds.
Secondary to this weight loss plan is that any hunter looking to add a dog to his kennel already have at least one other dog. Two is better.
With a pair of grizzled, energetic game dogs already in house, adding a third will put a hunter’s time at a premium. Tri-dog management is fun but allows only so much time for necessities like eating regular sit-down meals.
Naturally, what happens is that the handler finds himself grabbing small, quick, on-the-fly meals to allow more time for the new pup’s training. In a nutshell, that’s how this weight loss program works.
Simple.
I know it works because two Saturdays ago, Katie and I drove to central South Dakota to pick up our newest addition, a little 49-day old chocolate lab I named Jet.
For American Kennel Club registration, his full name is Whiskey Jack’s (not the drink, the Canadian jay) Cocoa Jet. He joins 14 ½ year old yellow lab, Luna, and 4-year-old Cash at home. Luna was not impressed and let the pup know it right away with a lip snarl and a mock bite.
On the other hand, Cash realizes he’ll have a speed-burning partner to play and battle.
Jet has been here exactly two weeks, and I’ve already moved my belt over one notch. You can’t get results like that from an internet ad.
With the new pup in house, even my own meals are action-filled and calorie burning. Typically, I’ll begin to eat when Jet decides to take a lap through the living room at top speed.
While the room has been puppy proofed, there is a large, leafy plant that draws his attention. When he nears it, he leaves his feet and nips off a leaf with me in hot pursuit, my meal ignored temporarily by pup antics.
Some folks might wonder just what type of training you can do with a small bundle of super-charged brown fur.
Dog training has made many changes over the years, the most notable 50 years ago when Einstein-haired author, Richard Wolters penned a book detailing animal behavior studies revealing how 7-week-old pups learn at an astonishing rate.
This early training is treat based, concentrating on the big three basic commands: sit, stay and come, with secondary emphasis on the kennel command.
Do young pups really pick-up on commands that quickly? They do, and little Jet is a prime example.
Driven mostly by food, he picked up the sit command so fast that now, when I rustle the treat bag, he sits, waiting for a morsel.
He also flies into his house crate, knowing that as soon as a paw passes the threshold, a treat will appear in front of him. I’m actually combining a newer method, dubbed clicker training with the treat training.
For any dog owning readers interested in this form of easy, fun, totally positive training, just browse clicker training on YouTube and many fine videos will pop-up.
Some of the best are by trainer Karen Pryor.
All of this training will do no good if pup isn’t confident. To keep Jet mentally sure, we’ve been socializing him every chance we can. The other night my pal, Steve and I brought him along to Scheels where he was fawned over by several folks.
He’s been almost everywhere we go, from friend’s houses to Pet Expo, where again, he attracted lots of petting attention and valuable interaction. The little guy has even visited the Caribou Gun Club and heard gunfire while being petted by several patrons.
That kind of positive attention with gun reports in the distance practically guarantees Jet will adapt to gunfire without a hiccup.
His last environmental-enriching trip was in the boat. For his safety, I clipped his lead to the console for the ride across the choppy water to a hard-bottomed shallow area where he could romp and get used to water.
To boost Jet’s morale, water- and boat-loving Cash rode along, too. Once Cash exited the boat via the dog ladder, Jet scampered right behind, splashing through the inches-deep water without reservation.
Moments later, I was shedding more calories as I chased Jet down the shore, trying to dissuade him from munching on goose droppings. Fortunately, he was more interested in fetching a tiny training dummy, which he did time and again.
On the drive back home, he nestled on the seat, deeply sleeping after his exciting foray to the big lake.
For the first time that day, I was able to rest and at least break even on my caloric intake.
Mark Morrison is an avid hunter and fisherman who has been a freelance outdoors writer and photographer for more than 20 years. The Mankato resident since 1979 may be contacted at mercuryphotog@aol.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.