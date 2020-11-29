Scant weeks ago, the Minnesota waterfowling season seemed to be at an early end due to plummeting temperatures locking up most open water with ice. Not that long ago, I found myself at a prairie pothole, long-handled hammer in hand, breaking ice to entice passing ducks to alight in favorable shooting range. The mercury hovered in the mid-teens that frosty morning, convincing me winter had arrived in October and would maintain its premature icy grasp on Minnesota water until spring.
As the adage goes; If you want Minnesota weather to change, just wait 15 minutes. Well, it was not that quick, but my next duck hunt found cash and I watching surfacing carp in near 70-degree temps in the backwater bay where we hid. Such are the vagaries of fall weather patterns in Minnesota.
In fall, when cold air is forced out by a settling warm front, sportsmen’s outdoor activity options are many. While mainly focused on upland, duck, or deer hunting, long stays of fall warmth literally open up even more duck hunting and fishing opportunities. For example, when I observed a school of carp cavorting near my boat while waterfowling, I immediately made plans to bowfish for the rough fish on the next calm night.
I called my frequent bowfishing partner, Paul Ziegler to join me on a weeknight hunt for fish. As far as bowfishermen are concerned, the one positive about the fall time change is that you can start a night hunt as early as 6 p.m. and return home in time to get a decent night’s sleep. Weeknight hunts for fish are difficult in summer because darkness does not fully envelop a lake until 10 p.m., which causes weary bowfishers to stay out until near dawn. That can make for a protracted workday when experiencing a “bowfishing hangover” from lack of sleep. Because of that, we cherish opportunities to chase fish at night and still maintain alertness during the following day.
After swapping out the boat’s duck blind for a pair of light bars mounted with 10 100-watt LED flood fixtures, we towed the rig to a Le Sueur area lake and prowled the shallows for fish. Our initial bay proved to be vacant of fish of any kind, so we relocated to another weedy flat to find fish.
We were pleasantly surprised to find numerous panfish, some platter-sized, loafing in the ultra-shallow water. That is always a good sign because as fall lengthens, fish of all species can be found in the few remaining emergent weed beds. The next species we encountered, and there were plenty, were northern pike, some of impressive size. I filed that valuable information away for a future hook and line outing.
As the generator powering our lights quietly hummed, we were mesmerized by the sheer numbers of game fish occupying the little bay. When it seemed no rough fish were cruising the area, we spied a pair of heavyweight buffalo snaking their way methodically through the coon-tail vegetation. It had been a few months since I had released an arrow at a rough fish, but my shot was true and soon a 28-pound buffalo found its way into our 70 gallon catch tub.
After hunting that bay for an hour and collecting many other stout buffalo and carp, we motored to another bay, where we encountered a good number of fish, including bowfin and freshwater drum. Paul tied into a couple husky buffalo and carp, and I boated several hard-fighting bowfin and a large sheepshead. When a strong northwest wind began to blow at 10 p.m., we called it a night with about 50 gallons of trash fish removed from the lake. Plus, finishing up at such a reasonable hour guaranteed a good night’s rest.
Of course, hook and line fishing can turn hot when a late fall warm front settles in. The biggest worry this time of year can be boat launching. If you have not done much late fall/early winter open water fishing, the first thing you will notice is that the landing docks have all been pulled, so plan accordingly to make launching smooth. When alone, this means attaching a rope to the rig, or donning waders to walk the boat off the trailer.
A couple years ago, my buddy Steve and I hit a good bass lake just before the calendar flipped to December. We picked this particular lake because we had been seeing good numbers of bass along the cattail weed lines while we bowfished at night.
We trolled the weed edges and worked large-bladed spinnerbaits slowly, keeping rod tips high and barely cranking the reel handles. We were rewarded with many strikes from both bass the always-voracious pike. Since the weather had only recently turned mild, there were no waterfowl around except for one coot we saw on a cattail point.
As we got closer, the coot seemed alarmed and struggled to escape, but its efforts yielded no results. When we were almost on top of the moorhen, we noticed the bird was entangled in a mass of monofilament fishing line. I scooped the bird up and held it firmly while Steve cut away the line. Once done, I released the bird and it skipped across the water for many yards before winging away, presumably to catch up with other coots who migrated south many days before.
Anything can happen on a fall outing. That event clearly bears out why no one should discard fishing line, or anything else into a waterway. I am also sure that bird was happy we had taken advantage of the unusual late fall warm spell.
Mark Morrison is an avid hunter and fisherman who has been a freelance outdoors writer and photographer for more than 20 years. The Mankato resident since 1979 may be contacted at mercuryphotog@aol.com.
