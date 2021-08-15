The spate of hot, humidity ridden days seemed to be never ending this summer.
At least, to me it did. I’m certain my canine partners hated the rain forest-like weather as well.
Sky-high humidity that’s attached to near 100-degree temps all but stymies any dog training. The heat index is just too high to risk running dogs with ultra-insulated coats, even for very brief outings.
Taking them to water for some work doesn’t help much as most of our shallow water hovers in the mid-80’s, giving little or no respite from the high air temps. A wet dog covered in warm water can be at risk of heat-related events because the dog becomes a walking sauna, one that intensifies inside a crate.
If dogs are allowed to swim, it’s a good idea to transport them inside the vehicle so that air-conditioning set moderately can keep their bodies at normal operating temperatures.
Fortunately, the past few evenings have cooled off nicely, dropping dew points to comfortable levels. I took advantage of the cooling and headed to an area lake to work both Cash and young pup, Jet.
It only took about two minutes to realize that I should have brought a long-lensed camera system along.
With the lake being shallower than it had been in 30 years, vast mud flats were created in the bays. Skittering about on the mud were hundreds of so-called shorebirds, including sanderlings, yellowlegs and willets, probing the muck with extended beaks for feed.
The little birds were everywhere, taking full advantage of the plethora of feeding grounds made available by the drastically low water table. I watched in frustration, in ideal light, while the friendly birds cavorted near the boat.
My longest lens was a 200mm, great for capturing bounding retrievers, but woefully short for teacup-sized shorebirds.
I instantly checked my phone’s weather app and, not surprisingly, saw the following day was going to feature full sun, little smoke haze and light winds. My plan was to return early the next evening, work the dogs for a bit, and then use a 500mm lens to capture images of the numerous shorebirds.
I arrived the next day to the same scene. Birds danced everywhere on the flats, seemingly unaware of the two labs racing through water to fetch training dummies. When the light became pleasing, I tied off the dogs inside the boat and began a slow stalk to get close to a pack of birds feeding near a point.
I hadn’t covered 50 feet when Jet began wailing a lonesome tune in typical puppy fashion. His cries echoed across the still water, becoming louder as each second passed.
Fearing a boater or cabin dweller would fall for his tragic acting chops, and think he was actually in distress, I waded back and hauled him out of the rig.
Hooking his short leash to my wading belt, I eased closer to the birds and when in range, knelt in the inches-deep water and leveled the camera at a trio of birds skipping along the shore.
The birds were aware of Jet, but since he was glued to my side and no longer whimpering, they tolerated his presence.
That was a first for me. Most times, complete camouflage and absolute stillness are required to get shots of edgy birds.
Jet paid the tiny birds almost no attention until a small flock of sanderlings winged in, nearly alighting on us. Jet sprung from his prone position at the lead bird, snapping as it glided inches over his outstretched jaws.
Amazingly, the birds circled and landed only 30 feet away.
These birds have few predators and are accustomed to both man and dogs as regulars at both the fresh and saltwater beaches they stop at on their migrations.
Coming across scads of shorebirds in August is a harbinger of fall. Shorebirds of all varieties are migrating from northern haunts, slowly making their way as far as the Gulf Coast and beyond.
The birds I saw could very well have been plucking morsels from the beaches of Lake Superior a few days ago. Tomorrow, they could be feeding on a beach in Iowa.
These birds are warm weather lovers, and as long as the temps stay moderate, they will hang around to feast upon the mud flats on our area lakes for some time. Once a chilly string of evenings hit, the birds will habitually move south, following the weather until they reach their final destination.
Once there, they’ll feed and raise young in tropical habitat until late spring hastens them back to our area, usually in late May. That means the birds will only stay in Minnesota for a few scant months.
Considering their friendly nature and high numbers, that gives photographers, birders and even hunting dogs plenty of opportunities to observe the fast-flying, long-beaked birds.
Mark Morrison is an avid hunter and fisherman who has been a freelance outdoors writer and photographer for more than 20 years. The Mankato resident since 1979 may be contacted at mercuryphotog@aol.com.
