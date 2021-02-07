For many hunters, February marks the end to a wonderful season of dining on wild game meats.
For a typical outdoorsman who tags a single deer and a handful of winged targets, the meat can disappear quickly, sometimes consumed before winter has a complete hold on southern Minnesota.
Those lucky enough to have had banner seasons collecting multiple big game or myriad ducks and pheasants can continue to prepare and eat their take right up until the following season rolls around.
Meticulous care of harvested game meat will lead to delicious fare unrivaled by store-bought goods.
Sometimes, even the most fastidious hunters make a blunder that could ruin the taste of wild game. Chief among those is dreaded freezer burn.
Freezer burn occurs when meat has been left in as freezer for too long, improperly packaged so that air reaches inside the wrap, or the wrap has an unseen puncture that allowed freezer air to penetrate and begin a slow but certain oxidizing, freeze-dry process.
It is pretty easy to identify freezer-burned meat because the exterior of the meat takes on a very non-appetizing brown/gray hue. Thanks to frosty tendrils that latch onto the surface, that color appears even worse — a velvet textured surface that looks inedible.
Thanks to a great waterfowling season, some good pheasant days, and a large pronghorn antelope bagged, I have been on a steady diet of game since early September.
A week ago, while retrieving my last, well-wrapped antelope quarter to cut and grind into ultra-lean cuts and burger, I discovered, to my horror, an unprocessed deer hind quarter from the previous year’s bowhunting.
I dragged the quarter out, immediately noticing the rampant freezer burn. Unfazed, I toted the meat out to the garage and placed it in a jumbo cooler to slowly thaw.
The freezer burn, placed by time rather than poor care, didn’t look too pleasing, but I was going to do everything to salvage it.
Contrary to what would seem common sense, freezer-burned meat can be consumed, even the brownish oxidized sections. While I knew that to be true, this was not a survival situation, and after retrieving the thawing but still solidly firm quarter, I began carefully slicing away any discolored meat with a scalpel-sharp fillet knife until bright red cuts appeared.
The burn had reached only about quarter-inch into the meat, so there wasn’t a lot of waste.
It should be noted that freezer burn does not affect all the meat equally. After distressing the outside, meat oxidation will follow fat lines and pockets deeper into the cuts. Those areas need inspection and affected meat needs to be removed right along with the fat.
If a piece of game meat seems unpalatable, it is usually because too much fat, where any so-called gaminess resides, was not removed. Discarding fat deposits is doubly important when trimming freezer-affected meat.
In no time, I had one pile of grind cuts and a handful of fine-grained steaks.
For the uninitiated, the resulting cuts all looked meat locker fresh. The final test would come once the meat hit the stove top.
Having dealt with a similar situation many years ago, I knew that freezer-burned meat demands a bit of extra care to produce delicious results. That means replacing lost moisture by soaking or cooking the meat in a moisture-preserving salty marinade or making the grind into sausage.
Fwor my first dish, I made tacos.
As soon as I finished grinding and packaging one-pound servings of burger, I placed a pound of the grind into a fry pan to brown.
Not surprisingly, the meat browned at near record pace due to the low water content.
The aroma was not unpleasant, and after adding a very mild taco seasoning and water, the meat simmered to an ideal consistency.
However, the true test is always in the first, tell-all taste.
I scooped the meat into a bowl, foregoing taco shells, covered the burger with shredded cheese and black olives and eased a forkful in.
All my hesitancy evaporated instantly.
I had not done too much to mask the taste, and it was excellent. It was so good; I devoured the entire pound.
The next evening, I pan fried a trio of small steaks. They rested on a light film of cooking spray while cooking.
I added a bit of generic salty, steak seasoning, and when the meat approached rare, I put in a bit of canola oil and seared the steaks, locking in the juices.
The steaks smelled so good that the previous days tentativeness had vanished. But, not as fast as the steaks did.
With a little ingenuity, and requisite respect for the game, even egregiously freezer-burned meat can be saved and turned into dishes that anyone would like.
Mark Morrison is an avid hunter and fisherman who has been a freelance outdoors writer and photographer for more than 20 years. The Mankato resident since 1979 may be contacted at mercuryphotog@aol.com.
