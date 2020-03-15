A powerful argument can be made that the spring season is the best of Minnesota’s four yearly quarters.
Despite being a fervent hunter, I have to agree.
Fall is a season of harvest that takes place amid a riot of color from maturing crops and leafy trees, but spring is literally a time of re-birth and growth. To many, it’s an awakening and a reflective time, exiting us from a long dreary winter into a period that brightens with every passing day.
Those thoughts and more swirled in my head while I awaited migrating waterfowl last weekend. I didn’t expect to observe much migration activity, so I left many photography tools at home, including my camo photo blind, camo chair and tri-pod.
The first site I checked was a large Wildlife Management Area that I had familiarized myself with while pheasant hunting. In the middle of this complex was a large cattail slough, fed on its north side by a meandering stream.
I was shocked to see how strong the current was flowing. Run-off from the unusually warm air had the stream nearly out of its banks. On top of that, the swirling warm water had eaten a huge section of lake ice, and in that water sat hundreds of ducks, including geese, mallards, ring-necked ducks, blue-bills, mergansers, wood ducks and red heads.
Leaving essential photo gear back at the house was a great lesson in Murphy’s law. But, irony wasn’t going to cut my trip short. Rather, I pulled on a full camo face mask, hip boots and a camo jacket and
eased down to the water’s edge, sneaking through tall, yellow grasses that now stood at full height after rebounding from winter’s icy grasp.
Approaching the water, I spied a mansion-sized muskrat house nestled in the grass that made a perfect platform to wait out waterfowl subjects. I was only six feet from the rat’s abode when I nearly stepped on a moorhen, or coot. The startled bird ran atop the water with its oversized green feet in a comical gait before finally becoming airborne.
Collecting my thoughts, I swung the camera up and burned off several frames of the bird, figuring that might be my only real opportunity of the morning. As I did, hundreds of birds spooked by the commotion lifted into the sky, creating a din and leaving the open water void of any life.
I settled onto the rat’s house to wait out returning birds. There wasn’t a bird in sight, but the gorgeous weather, combined with knowledge that many birds were ushering into southern Minnesota, kept me optimistic, and reflective.
The light was perfect, bouncing off the rippling water and turning it a deep blue. The cattails glowed yellow-orange as early arriving red-wing blackbirds sang atop their swaying fronds. Besides promising excellent photo opportunities, the scene seemed to slow my heart rate, putting me in an almost transcendental state of acuity. Right then, there was absolutely nowhere else I’d have rather been.
Most years find me in south Florida for a week about this time. Thanks to a hectic work schedule fueled by a freight train economy, I couldn’t go. While being busy isn’t necessarily a bad thing, it can lead to a bit of disorganization and stress. Fifteen minutes after taking a seat in the slough, all that worry dissolved like the lake ice before me.
A few minutes after taking up the vigil, six swans sped by my hide, vociferously honking as they glided over on huge wings. Moments later, a lone drake wood duck dropped in, splashing down only 30 yards across the creek, his dazzling form backed by a bank of ice and snow. It seemed premature for wood ducks to be returning, which made me speculate if we were in for an early, mild spring.
From behind a screen of cattails, a massive flock of mallards erupted skyward. The group consisted of all drakes, save for one hen who was the focus of the courtship flight. The ducks sizzled zigzag patterns in the sky, relentlessly pursuing the hen, before abruptly forming a cyclone-like formation and dropping into their backwater roosts.
The mallards, arguably the most cautious of ducks, did not come close, but the mass of ducks was large enough that I easily made many frames of the activity with my 600mm lens.
Soon, a king-sized beaver slinked past me and took up a spot on the shore to chew cattail roots. While the giant rodent gnawed, a trio of ring-necked ducks, the cautionary antithesis of mallards, dropped in practically right next to my impromptu photo station. Sensing danger, the birds slowly eased out and around a point, but not before their images were burned on a memory card.
It turns out that absentmindedly leaving crucial gear behind didn’t have an effect on my outing. The promise of spring rejuvenation certainly rang true for me last weekend on that lonely little duck lake.
Parking one’s self in a remote field or on a wild lakeshore to witness the rush of springtime animal travel is guaranteed to relax and dissipate everyday anxieties. Just being there is satisfaction enough; a camera is not always needed.
Although, on this outing, having a system to record animal behaviors was icing on a delicious spring cake.
Mark Morrison is an avid hunter and fisherman who has been a freelance outdoors writer and photographer for more than 20 years. The Mankato resident since 1979 may be contacted at mercuryphotog@aol.com.
