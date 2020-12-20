October of 2012 presented perfect conditions for hunting ringneck pheasants in central South Dakota.
A decent spring had led to successful pheasant pairings, low chick mortality, and subsequently, sky-high pheasant numbers in the fall.
I’d visited the plains state earlier in the year to bowfish for trophy-sized carp and noted the incredible amount of bird activity as I drove to and from waterways. I immediately planned a return trip to chase the colorful birds.
The week spent with my pal, and Dakota resident, Ty Smith was one to remember. For numerous reasons, all positive, save one.
Since South Dakota doesn’t allow pheasant hunting before noon in the early season, we spent our mornings chasing Lake Oahe’s salmon. We didn’t employ boats or rods and reels to bag our salmon. Instead, we used archery gear to bowfish for the huge fish.
Unique to South Dakota, the Game and Fish allows fall bowfishing of Chinook salmon. Great news for those that love to knosh on grilled salmon fillets.
After five days of hunting salmon and roosters, I returned to Minnesota with coolers stacked with frozen possession limits of both. I arrived in Mankato with one other memento from the trip — a wrecked knee.
On my final day, a mile into a vast walk-in area, yellow lab, Luna and I were making a fast hike back to the truck with a limit of heavy, mature longtails. The grass we hiked through was more than knee high and thick, but planted atop flat ground, which made walking fast easy.
Halfway through the hike, I stepped into a badger den with my left leg. The result was dramatic as the hole was exactly knee deep.
Forward motion was abruptly halted, but the laws of physics still held. My gun flew forward, rattling on the hard ground and a loud pop/snapping sound barked out of the hole.
With considerable effort, I yanked my leg out, scooped up the gun and did an assessment of both firearm and leg. The gun, having seen 20 years of fields and duck blinds, didn’t appear to have added any new character.
The same diagnosis couldn’t be made of the knee. As soon as I bore weight on it, stinging pain shot through the joint. What’s more, it didn’t want to straighten fully.
Fortunately, after covering only 30 yards, the pain and stiffness subsided. The culprit turned out to be a torn meniscus and some other fancily named ligament damaged.
Arthroscopic surgery remedied the issue so well that only days after the operation, I was out on snowshoes, pain-free, photographing deer.
I am certain that event was badgers’ revenge for once sneaking after one in North Dakota in order to photograph it. It was clear the toothy predator didn’t care for my presence. His snarling demeanor and digging flight down a shallow, fresh den certified that.
For avid hunters, especially those who constantly pursue game on foot or pull heavy hunting bows, joint problems aren’t rare. In my case, those factors, combined with frequent kneeling where I’d sit on my heels to get on an animal’s level for more dynamic photographs, eventually took a toll.
So far, my small group of hunting pals hasn’t experienced any catastrophic health problems, but we’ve all suffered from various joint issues like severe tendonitis, sore backs and torn-up knees.
What can be done to prevent these injuries?
Common sense would dictate that refraining from long bouts of kneeling and shooting lighter draw weight bows would go a long way to alleviating elbow, shoulder and knee injuries.
Staying adequately hydrated helps to keep joints working properly, too.
Of course, if it meant bagging a great animal, you can bet any hunter would ignore those tips.
Most types of hunting, even fishing, are recipes for joint discomfort or injury.
Dragging a duck boat through shallow water puts great pressure on the elbow ligaments, just as casting a heavy muskie set-up does for both elbows and shoulders.
The best advice? As told to me by an orthopedic doctor only a few days ago: it’s best to have any joint pain checked out before it becomes acute.
I was given this advice after hobbling back to the truck yet again, only a few weeks ago, after my long-aching right knee gave up on another pheasant hunt.
The results closely mimicked the older, left knee problem — a meniscus with a pair of tears and a torn collateral ligament that could close pheasant season prematurely.
There is still a glimmer of hope for a pain-free southern waterfowl hunt or gun club hunt for roosters if I can get surgery done in a timely manner.
Otherwise, limping about the fields adorned in an NFL-type knee brace and toting anti-inflammatory gel and pills for brief outings will be my only recourse.
Mark Morrison is an avid hunter and fisherman who has been a freelance outdoors writer and photographer for more than 20 years. The Mankato resident since 1979 may be contacted at mercuryphotog@aol.com.
