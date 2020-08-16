Several years ago, on a near-perfect October day, yellow lab, Luna and I were striding through knee-high CRP grasses seeking rooster pheasants.
The wind quartered into us at 10 mph, the dry, moving air filling Luna’s keen nose with myriad scents. The field we walked started off flat, but after the first 60 yards lingered into a meandering slope, then dropped off sharply to an open creek bottom. Where the terrain broke most harshly sat a copse of small, volunteer trees and buck brush.
From experience drawn out of 20 years hunting this area, I knew pheasants preferred to roost in the cover afforded by the brushy, hillside copse. As if on cue, Luna’s tail went wild when she encountered overwhelming bird scent wafting from the thicket.
A pair of questions raced through my mind: would the bird be a rooster, and if so, which direction would he escape the security cover?
I hurriedly danced to where I guessed the bird would travel and waited for a flush. Seconds later, a cackling, long-tailed pheasant erupted and sailed over the ravine.
However, the bird didn’t rise in his escape trajectory. Rather, he descended toward the creek bottom, his flight pattern literally below my feet.
It was an odd shot angle for upland hunting, but fortune smiled and the gaudy bird folded when my shotgun barked.
Interestingly, Luna ignored the fallen bird and dove back into the cover. Again, a rooster blasted free, his wings beating against tree limbs as he fled. The bird took an identical path down the hill and cart wheeled to rest after another lucky shot from my over/under gun.
Bagging a limit of roosters on heavily hunted public ground in Minnesota can be tough, but careful scouting, combined with relentless hunting, can put uplanders in the position to bring home birds.
Despite the above hunt being laced with luck, it was careful shooting preparation that put those two birds in the bag. Downward shooting angles are very rare, and mostly unpracticed by upland shotgunners, myself included. Luckily, I had been shooting sporting clays all summer and early fall, honing shooting skills for both pheasants and ducks.
Sporting clays is a shotgunning game where shooters move from station to station, encountering all types of flight patterns from mechanical clay bird launchers. Typically, a station will include two launchers, and each shooter will fire 8 to 10 shells at the thrown birds.
Nowadays, the clay bird launchers are set to fire automatically when a shooting partner triggers a wired remote.
Most times, a so-called report pair is thrown. This means a single clay is launched, then a second as soon as the shooter fires at the first. Other times, a true pair is called for, and a pair of fast-flying clays are launched when the shooter calls for it. Many shotgun aficionados feel that type of fast action more closely mimics hunting than standard trap shooting.
Ironically, one sporting clays course I frequent with serious shooter, Ed Rajek, Jr., features a pair of fast-falling targets. That shot was not in my wheelhouse, but I hit that course repeatedly until it became second nature. If not for practicing an obvious shooting flaw, there’s a very good chance both roosters mentioned above would have flown off, unscathed.
It’s not uncommon for a sporting clays station to feature a close, slower moving, almost slam-dunk shot followed by a long, fast moving one. Learning to hit those long shots can be invaluable as upland bird seasons move into the late season. December finds birds much wiser. Sometimes any errant noise will send them blasting from snowy cover, well outside effective shotgun range.
A couple years ago, I invited Ed on a late-season pheasant hunt. As usual, the weather took a drastic turn. Forecasted calm winds were nowhere to be found. Neither were the mild temps. Instead, a 10-degree day seemed even colder from the 17 mph wind that buffeted our orange clad forms.
The pheasants reacted just as we figured, blowing out of cover beyond gun range and disappearing like rockets as they turned to flee on the heavy tailwinds.
One pair of roosters didn’t count on Ed’s proficiency at longer shots. Luna dogged a zigzagging bird until it sped out of the cover over 20 yards in front of her nose. I raised my gun, but the bird was too far. He was a bit closer to Ed, and fell out of the chilly sky 60 yards distant after the report of his gun. A few minutes later, another rooster arose “way out there,” and Ed anchored that one as well.
There’s no doubt that his sporting clays practice had paid off. Of course, when every second of your spare time is spent shooting or reloading spent shells to shoot more like Ed does, you’re bound to improve.
My last few sporting clays forays have been at the Caribou Gun Club near Le Sueur. There’s one station that’s currently giving me fits. That station sends out a pair of lightning quick clays that fly in a crossing pattern at chest height. One travels from left to right, while the other moves in the opposite direction, accurately mimicking speedy blue-wing teal buzzing decoys.
I’ve vowed to run as many shells through my waterfowling gun as it takes to make those two shots second nature. After all, duck season is only six weeks distant, and teal are among the tastiest ducks in southern Minnesota.
Mark Morrison is an avid hunter and fisherman who has been a freelance outdoors writer and photographer for more than 20 years. The Mankato resident since 1979 may be contacted at mercuryphotog@aol.com.
