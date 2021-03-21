For dyed-in-the-wool waterfowlers, the fall bird migrations bring hope for game bags stretched full of colorful, varying duck species.
On any given day during duck season, unseen natural events like far-off weather fronts can spur ducks to move and turn ho-hum days into action-packed adventures on duck sloughs.
On days like that, duck identification ability is hallmark because ducks like canvasbacks or blackducks, who make rare stops in southern Minnesota, have restrictions which only allow hunters to take two a day. Other more common species like teal, gadwalls, or widgeons are plentiful enough that six can be harvested per outing.
Working on duck identification is not just a hunting season affair. The best time is actually right now.
As our area sloughs and lakes become ice-free, migrating ducks and geese will pile into any open water, no matter the size, on their journey to more northern nesting grounds. Unbelievably, the Mankato area is under a massive waterfowl influx at this time, and that will continue right through April.
It may seem at odds with common migrating sense that ducks would drop into a mostly ice-and-snow laden southern Minnesota during the first days of March, but it happens every year. When the calendar flips to March, that is always my cue to start scouting for incoming waterfowl.
This year, the birds have not disappointed, arriving in vast numbers as March ushered in lamb-like, providing enough water and feed to attract thousands of early migrators.
My initial stop to view and photograph ducks was adjacent to a slow-flowing, but open water rivulet that teemed with ducks, geese and swans. Arriving well before sunrise, I hunkered down in the thick cattails lining the waterway’s edge and awaited sunrise, and hopefully, birds unaware of my presence.
Once adequate light shown on the water, I began capturing images of myriad duck species, including green wing teal, wood ducks, mallards, ring-necked ducks, scaup (more commonly called bluebills) and mergansers. All the while, other waterfowl winged over, creating a constant quacking cacophony above me.
My camera was locked onto a tripod, which made collecting flight images difficult. Always one to swap sure-fire loafing duck images for in-flight opportunities, I eased out of my blind, unlatched the camera system from the tripod, and waited out more flyovers.
My gamble paid off as I collected shots of winging redheads and canvasbacks, flying wood ducks and numerous flight shots of ring necks, and even a lone drake pintail.
However, of most interest to me was the endless stream of white-fronted, so-called speckled bellied geese, sporting their signature zebra-striped undersides that wafted over by the hundreds, creating a din that drowned out all other bird calls.
The seemingly endless waft of migrating waterfowl gave me more than ample opportunity to hone my identification skills. After a few hours of waterfowl observation and photography, I packed my gear back to the truck and decided to visit Swan Lake the next morning.
Just like the previous location, Swan was alive with bird activity. On an earlier scouting trip, I found the big slough to be roughly 50% ice-free.
With that in mind, I hauled a kayak with me and slid it into the chilly water in pre-dawn blackness.
As I did so, dozens of ducks erupted into the air, spooked by my intrusion into their somber loafing area.
As before, hundreds of speckled bellied geese swung onto the lake from every direction. This was an intriguing sight as I had not seen a migrating spring “speck” on Swan lake in 10 years, and this year, thousands had stopped by.
The birds were not impressed with my kayak, always staying far from easy camera range. Fortuitously, the sheer number of birds gave me a few good chances, and I came away with some workable shots.
More perplexing to me was the lack of snow geese. Usually, when I find specks, they are in the company of snows. I did spy about a dozen of the small white geese, a small number compared to the riot of specks inhabiting the lake and its surrounding fields.
My interest was not as a photographer, but a hunter. I reasoned that if a good number of snows could be found, I could return with lab, Cash, and hunt the birds as spring light goose season was well underway.
Unfortunately, the few snows using the area made that idea moot. While snow geese, blue geese and the lesser-known Ross’ geese are legal game during spring seasons, specks are not.
For now, the striped-bellied specks would have to remain targets of photo gear and not a waterfowl gun.
Whether bird enthusiasts hunt or not should not keep them from taking trips to identify the wide variety of colorfully plumed waterfowl now stopping off in southern Minnesota’s waters and grain fields on their trips north.
Checking off species after species from a birding list is a rewarding springtime venture — one that can last from March to May.
Mark Morrison is an avid hunter and fisherman who has been a freelance outdoors writer and photographer for more than 20 years. The Mankato resident since 1979 may be contacted at mercuryphotog@aol.com.
