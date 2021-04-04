It is pretty rare to find yourself hunting quarry with no limits set by state or federal game management departments.
However, there are a few animals that need serious thinning for land and water health, or their own survival.
Critters like wild hogs, who are sometimes referred to as “roto-tillers from Hades,” can wreak havoc on ag fields and woodlots practically overnight. Invasive fish, like common carp do similar damage to waterways by uprooting aquatic vegetation and ruining game fish nesting areas. Spear fishers are strongly encouraged to remove as many of the brown fish as possible.
Snow geese, including the blue variety, and Ross’ geese also make the list for animals that require high harvest rates, albeit for different reasons than invasive hogs and fishes.
Snow geese migrate north each spring to nesting grounds in the arctic circle. They begin their journey from states like Arkansas, Louisiana, and southern Missouri. Witnessing a mass of snows lifting off a field is awing, as there can be thousands of the vociferous birds in a single flock.
The problem facing federal migratory game managers is that the burgeoning population of snows is having critical effect on their nesting grounds because the birds are literally eating the habitat to devastation.
Besides wiping out fragile native arctic vegetation, the over-populated snow geese stand a greater chance of plummeting from their current record high numbers to disastrous lows if a fast-spreading disease sets in where tens of thousands of birds nest. Some wildlife diseases can spread like a wildfire through a tinder box forest, killing huge numbers of birds in short time.
With those problems in mind, in 1999, federal migratory wildlife officials created the Light Goose Conservation Order, effectively removing limits from snow geese during the February through April spring hunting season.
Unlike fall waterfowl hunting with its myriad rules, spring light goose hunters can use un-plugged, or even extended magazine shotguns, increasing shotshell capacity from the normal 3 to as many as 12.
Also, electronic calls wired up to loudspeakers are also allowed, a definite departure from regular waterfowl regulations that allow only mouth calls during the fall season.
There are really only a few snow geese hunting strategies. The first, and probably most effective for taking great numbers, is jump shooting.
Basically, hunters spend the bulk of their time locating snow goose roosts or feeding areas, then formulate a plan to stalk the large flock without being seen until they are within easy gun range.
Once the hunters have stalked close, they rise up, flushing the flock and commence to harvesting as many birds as possible before the birds flee from gun range. It can sometimes take days to locate a stalkable flock, most times resulting in a 30-second shoot.
The only drawback of this type of hunting is that careful scrutiny of the flock must be made before firing as sometimes the birds are flocked up with non-target species like white-fronted geese or even mallards.
The second method entails the same arduous scouting process, but instead of sneaking to a flock, hunters set up on a flight path and shoot the birds as they head away from their roosts.
Lastly, light geese can be hunted in harvested grain fields with decoy sets, just like fall hunters do for Canada geese and mallards. The difference here is that snow geese travel in massive flocks and are best attracted by huge spreads of 1,500-2,000 decoys.
This method requires hunters to be 100% camouflaged in blinds, typically the layout variety that puts them practically at ground level and feature brushed in doors to cover the hunter’s entire form. Since birds are so heavily hunted, every precaution must be taken to avoid the birds’ sharp eyes.
Once hidden, it is up to fate, a good electronic caller and accurate shooting to bring down snow geese.
Most folks who hunt snow geese do not have 2,000 decoys knocking around in the shed, so they hire a knowledgeable hunting guide who has many sets of realistic decoys in several fields. The cost for these hunts is relatively inexpensive and the resulting hunts are about as exciting as waterfowling can be.
This is the route that six of my hunting pals, lab Cash and I went a few weeks ago, hunting the white birds near Huron, South Dakota. Witnessing gigantic flocks of snow geese and never-ending flights of migrating ducks was worth the price of admission, not to mention the good shooting.
Watching snow geese spiral down from great heights to waft over our decoys was a sight none of us will forget. Most of the geese were not fooled, but enough were that we returned home with plenty of goose meat.
On our first morning, just after daybreak, a section of a small flock floated out of the azure sky, and our guns barked in unison, dropping four of the birds. I eased Cash out of his blind to retrieve a couple geese on my end while guide, Aaron, released his lab to retrieve the remaining two.
The wind was gusting at 23 mph creating a deafening din as the 2,000 windsock decoys rattled violently in the breeze. Having never witnessed an overwhelming decoy set like this, Cash paused after my command, wondering, I suppose, how to negotiate the noisy decoy maze.
Once he spied a flapping goose wing, his trepidation was over, and he shot out after the bird.
Over the next three days, his goose hunting prowess improved and got a polish on the last day when he made a long, blind retrieve where I directed him via hand signals to my last goose of the trip.
To a man, we all agreed to return next spring to do our small part to conserve arctic habitat and geese. The experience was so rewarding, some of us are planning to chase the birds in two states and double our spring Conservation Order fun.
Mark Morrison is an avid hunter and fisherman who has been a freelance outdoors writer and photographer for more than 20 years. The Mankato resident since 1979 may be contacted at mercuryphotog@aol.com.
