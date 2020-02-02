One of the best aspects of being a bowhunting addict is that the long season allows archers to spend a ton of time perched in high tree stands or awaiting game in ground blinds.
Either way, bowhunters can use this extended time for further hunt planning, or even personal reflection. More often than not, the view provided by fall and winter woods often leads to sightings of myriad non-target species.
The quiet nature of bowhunting ensures these animal encounters are almost always close-range affairs, allowing hunters to watch undisturbed critters go about their daily habits.
Years ago, I hunted a slashing ravine complex that was chock full of animals, from huge flocks of eastern wild turkeys to packs of howling coyotes. It seemed every outing would offer up great wildlife viewing and, even the slowest deer hunting days, be entertaining.
One crisp, November day found me perched in a quickly constructed natural ground blind waiting for an amorous, rutting whitetail buck to make a mistake and visit one of the many scrapes upwind of my hide.
Sure enough, a few minutes after the sun crested a jagged ravine top, I heard the unmistakable sound of heavy hooves rustling leaves. The noise increased in intensity until two bucks walked out of a ravine and passed me at only 15 yards. Unfortunately, they passed at a bad angle, without offering a good shot.
Regardless, the morning was already a success as my blind was well-placed and kept me hidden from the nervous bucks’ always moving eyes.
Fifteen minutes later, more leaves were displaced by animal foot falls. However, this time, the steps were lighter and faster with frequent stops. I wondered what would crest the ravine top. A coyote? A red fox, or maybe a raccoon?
To my surprise, it was none of those, but a dainty, and somewhat rare, southern Minnesota gray fox searching for a morning meal. The fox skipped in a zigzag pattern, making frequent listening stops to pinpoint his mouse prey. Finding none, he continued the same behavior until only 5 yards from my blind. I pursed my lips and gave a high-pitched varmint call that mimicked a wounded rabbit.
Thankfully, I was adorned in full camo, replete with a full face mask, which must have blended well with the brush because the fox trotted on, ending up searching for the source of the sound only 6 feet from me, where he froze in watchful attentiveness. In only a few seconds, the sharp-eyed little canine picked out my wide eyes and bolted and was immediately swallowed up by the ravine.
Twenty years ago, gray fox were a common sight in deer woods near Mankato. Nowadays, I rarely see one. I’m not entirely sure why.
Perhaps the burgeoning coyote population has pushed them out. That’s real possibility as coyotes are one of the few predators of gray fox. If I were to rate predatory canine sightings in southern Minnesota, I’d say without a doubt that coyotes make up the vast majority, with red fox at No. 2, and gray fox lagging far behind.
Those stats are why seeing one in close proximity makes for a great outing and why, despite holding a small game license, I didn’t try to arrow the handsome little predator.
Among Minnesota’s wild canine family, gray fox may be the most interesting. That’s best illustrated by their uncanny, cat-like tree climbing abilities. Unlike most canines, gray foxes sport partially retractable curved claws that are perfectly designed for short, fast tree ascensions.
That’s not good news for tree squirrels who let the stealthy foxes get too close. Their tree climbing is so good that that the little dogs can even descend a tree trunk head first, just like a bobcat.
As their name implies, they are mostly gray in color, but also have white-trimmed throat patches and a red blaze on their neck and chests.
The last gray I photographed was cavorting in and around its winter den. The foxes’ home was a huge, hollow fallen maple that had several fox-sized openings along the side and top. The fox would dart into the side of the log only to appear on top of it a fraction of a second later.
Sometimes, the fox would show off its climbing prowess by scurrying up a nearby tree and then dropping back down into the log den. The entire episode lasted only 10 minutes, but the entertainment value was high, even in the minus-15-degree winter air that found both of us in a woodlot of snow bound maple trees.
Most of Minnesota is home to gray foxes, but only a fraction of those reside in open farmland areas of our southwestern counties. Most good numbers of grays occur from the heavily forested regions of southeastern Minnesota up through the hardwood forested areas in north-central Minnesota.
There are enough of the unique canine predators remaining in the Kato area that careful wildlife enthusiasts still have a good chance of seeing one, provided they are willing to wait them out in a quiet place of observation.
Mark Morrison is an avid hunter and fisherman who has been a freelance outdoors writer and photographer for more than 20 years. The Mankato resident since 1979 may be contacted at mercuryphotog@aol.com.
