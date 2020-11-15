Right now, the scene outside my picture window looks exactly like a shaken snow globe.
From a hunter’s perspective, the view could only improve with the addition of decoying ducks or a rooster pheasant erupting from snow-laden cattails.
Weather fronts that arrive via north winds and snow make hunters’ hearts beat faster because they know oncoming winter winds will cause wildlife to move. If you’re an avid waterfowler, this is especially true when snow falls over water that has escaped ice-up.
Of course, so-called perfect waterfowling days always seem to fall on work days. For those of us who can’t drop everything and bolt for the marsh in a moment’s notice, it can be monumentally frustrating.
To make matters worse, it’s a sure bet that some lucky hunters will make it afield on those ideal days and subsequently post impressive harvest images on social media. If you’re a maniacal duck hunter stuck at work, it’s probably best to avoid cruising Facebook or Instagram at those times. That way, your blood pressure and stress levels might just stay within reason.
Sometimes, a bird hunting cold front lands precisely on a weekend, giving die-hard hunters an opportunity at birds pushing down to southern Minnesota from far-flung northern waters that are now locked in ice.
Last month provided just that for lab, Cash, and me. After a drawn out Saturday pheasant hunt in southwest Minnesota that took us the better part of four hours to harvest two adult roosters, we pointed the truck back east for the 90 minute drive to Mankato.
To pass the time, I listened intently to the forecast which promised heavy snow and a significant wind the next morning. I hadn’t planned to return to our southwest hunting area, but the forecast had me hatching a plan. We’d discovered a remote pothole on a vast, hilly Wildlife Management Area that, while mostly iced over, had enough water at its center to entice ducks down from snowy skies.
The alarm jolted me at 4 a.m., and I hurriedly got the requisite gear together. It was quick because, unlike most duck hunts, no decoys would be needed. Just camo duds and a face mask to obscure me from sharp-eyed ducks while hunkered in cattails. Cash’s only variant would be a camouflaged vest to break up his dark chocolate form.
I also threw in an orange stocking cap in case we had the time and energy to hike for roosters.
It was snowing hard when we departed . A couple miles outside of town, the snow combined with high winds to cause visibility to shrink dramatically. Still, we pushed on ... for about a mile. That’s when we encountered a car, smashed up against a bridge abutment, and just past that, a SUV on its side in the ditch.
I carefully spun the truck around and headed for home, still continuing to plan.
After a three-hour nap, I checked out the plow truck cams and discovered roads to be in decent shape. The snow had stopped in Mankato but was still coming down hard to our southwest.
Back in the truck, securely locked in a four-wheel drive highway mode, we started our journey. It took us 2 1/2 hours to travel the 93 miles to the WMA.
Since it was now nearly 11a.m., I donned the orange cap and released Cash to quarter into the stinging, snowy wind for pheasants. We made our way over the undulating terrain, flushing a few hens before the pothole came into view. There, at the end of a long, thickly grassed draw sat dozens of ducks, unaware of us.
I swapped out caps and pulled on the camo face cover. Then, I put Cash at heel, and we snuck to the pond’s cattail edge.
Just as we arrived at the cattails, Cash’s tail began beating heavily against my leg before he leapt into the weeds to flush a rooster. The decision was swift; I shot the rooster and at the same time spooked every duck off the pothole.
Unfazed, after Cash returned with his rooster prize, we hustled deeper into the cattails and hunkered down to await more ducks. Fortune was smiling, as there was a large lake nearby with several sets of boat-borne hunters shooting at what must’ve been constant flights of waterfowl. Large numbers of spooked ducks took a beeline off the big water right for our little pothole.
Thirty minutes later, we had a limit of ducks that included a pair of gadwalls, two blue-wing and two green-wing teal, one of which was a beautifully feathered drake. That particular duck still resides in the freezer, destined for the Wendt taxidermy studio.
I’m certain many folks had travel plans ruined or seriously delayed that day. That’s just winter, or in this case, October in Minnesota.
For hunters, these perfect combinations of all-day, game-moving conditions don’t come around often enough. As long as safe passage can be made, devoted hunters will always try to take advantage of these fronts. Especially, when they fall on a weekend.
Mark Morrison is an avid hunter and fisherman who has been a freelance outdoors writer and photographer for more than 20 years. The Mankato resident since 1979 may be contacted at mercuryphotog@aol.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.