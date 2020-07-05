Hunters who look to find action, and fill bags in the fall, know that spring breeding season lays a necessary foundation for the quality of subsequent hunts.
Terrible springs that feature constant, ill-timed downpours and chilly temps, like the ones endured in 2018 and 2019, can wreak havoc with game animal mortality rates and severely limit success in the fields come fall hunting seasons. Conversely, mild spring weather with average rainfall can lead to a boon in game animal reproduction rates.
Upland birds like pheasants benefit greatly from mild spring weather because a lone rooster can breed as many as 15 hens and produce dozens of chicks. Barring rampant predation by hawks and wild dogs, or hypothermia-inducing chilly rain falls, pheasant numbers can rebound, sometimes doubling in just a single year.
Fortunately for sports folk who call southern Minnesota home, we are experiencing a mild, game-producing spring. So far, anyway.
Last week’s spotty but heavy storms dumped as much as 6 inches of water on nesting grounds of pheasants, ducks, and deer. The good news is that most critter’s young have already reached sizes viable to ward off minor flooding and cold.
On one of my last scouting/photography outings, I witnessed two clutches of obviously early-hatched pheasant chicks busy scooping up gravel on a lonely road side. The chicks had grown quickly on a diet of insects and seeds from a vast wildlife area and all seemed capable of weathering any storm.
The area’s predators must have been well-controlled, as each hen towed at least eight chicks. In some years, airborne predators and foxes decimate birds, leaving hens to raise only a chick or two.
Looking out over the prairie land, I figured there had to more hens leading younger chicks. Most of those birds would have been smaller, hatching in mid-June, but even at 2 weeks of age, they would have already learned to fly short distances.
Moving down the road, I raised binoculars to survey a pothole adorned with a wood duck nesting box. It wasn’t long before I spied a hen woodie swimming with her chicks and scooping pond weed as they maneuvered through the flooded grasses.
The chicks were nearly half the size of their mother, and most of the crew bolted into the cattail-ringed shoreline when they noticed me hunched in the prairie grass. One chick was braver than the rest, remaining with the hen, allowing me to capture a few images of the pair before they also melted into the cover.
Wood ducks and teal make up large portions of early season duck hunters bags. The pothole I watched was also home to many blue-wing teal. While several drakes fed on the pothole, I saw a pair of hens skirting the water’s edge with their newly hatched chicks.
Matter of fact, teal and chicks seemed to abound at every location I scouted, proving, at least anecdotally, that it could be a great waterfowl opener on area sloughs this September.
Interestingly, I came across a northern shoveler hen posed atop a nest of, as yet, unhatched eggs in an elevated DNR nesting box. Apparently, this bird had mated very late but was working hard to hatch a nest of young. The elevated box she occupied made her and the eggs safe from both avian and water-born predators.
Curiosity fueled me to check in again a few days later, and I discovered an empty nest full of recently hatched eggs. I’m sure the hen and brood were hidden just out of view, somewhere in the cattail jungle.
Larger sloughs with vaster areas of water seem to be holding more birds this spring, too. With water at more normal levels, nesting and feeding areas have increased, thus increasing chick counts.
Besides common ducks like mallards, many lakes are supporting redheads, ring-neck, and even pintail ducks. It almost goes with mentioning, but as most folks know, Mankato-area Canada geese have also produced incredible numbers of young, seemingly even more in years past.
Venturing away from the water to grass fields and wooded edges reveals Minnesota’s most sought-after game animal, whitetail deer. With a so-called normal winter behind us and an easy-going spring with minimal flooding upon us, whitetail fawns appear to be everywhere.
I have seen myriad early-born fawns this spring, some born a full three weeks before the average birthing date of late May or early June. Winter time browse was much easier for does to find than past years, and they didn’t burn calories needlessly digging for it.
This brought does into the birthing season far healthier, which in turn, will raise successful birthing rates. Great news for both wildlife watchers and hunters.
Water is a vital cog to wildlife mortality, perhaps, the most important. If there’s too much, they can suffer large population losses. Not enough of it and wildlife can perish from lack of food.
So far, this spring seems to be striking the perfect chord for wildlife repopulation. If this trend continues hunters should find game more plentiful than the past few years.
Mark Morrison is an avid hunter and fisherman who has been a freelance outdoors writer and photographer for more than 20 years. The Mankato resident since 1979 may be contacted at mercuryphotog@aol.com.
