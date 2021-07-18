My pal Paul resides on a hobby farm that, among other things, provides a heap of open pasture space to train my dogs, shoot our hunting bows at 3-dimensional targets set-up against a wooded backdrop, and view myriad wildlife.
Because of that, the place has been a second home for me for decades.
A few days ago, Paul recounted seeing five nice whitetail bucks, sporting heavy antlers covered in velvet. Not long after that, I made the short foray to his place to run pup, Jet, and shoot my newest hunting bow.
While hiking to the archery range, I surveyed the adjacent bean field for animal life, a second nature action for me, and saw three impressive bucks calmly browsing in the maturing bean field.
Despite Jet’s mad dashes, the deer remained in place, allowing for close scrutiny of their headgear.
Summertime whitetail buck behavior differs widely from their fall and winter demeanors, where they bolt from intrusions, even distant ones in an instant. However, by this time of year, deer have not received any pressure for nearly eight months, which can allow for closer than normal approaches to observe and photograph the animals.
As the trio continued to make methodical pace across the field, one buck stood out from the rest. I guessed the heavy deer to be sporting a 10-point rack, replete with long, thick, dagger-like tines. Come fall, he will be a bonafide trophy for any hunter lucky enough to hang a tag on him.
While I love to bow hunt whitetails, racks are usually a secondary consideration as I am generally hungry enough to hang a tag on any nice, fat whitetail that offers up a load of venison. A trophy rack is icing on the cake.
Giant, rutting bucks, infused with hormones that define their muscles and grow their necks to impossible sizes, are impressive animals, and I love photographing them.
Still, I prefer to spend time capturing summer dwelling deer. Their bright, red-hued hides stretched over sleek frames combined with antlers that appear massive from the orange-rust velvet encasement create dazzling imagery that usurps even November bucks.
You can learn plenty about deer behavior by following them across all seasons, especially late spring and summer. As new growth sprouts everywhere in spring, bucks begin to spend more time in semi-open country browsing on overhanging leafy feed.
It is not unusual to find deer continually feeding in one area, eventually rearing up to reach browse after they have clipped off everything within normal feeding height. Many times, deer return to these same areas once winter sets in, a valuable piece of information for late season hunters to keep in mind.
For folks who love to watch deer, summer can be a viewing bonanza and, sometimes, heart-stopping for hunters because bucks tend to hang out in so-called bachelor groups. That means as many as six bucks can be seen at a time, and sometimes one or more wear staggering antlers made even more awing with the velvet increasing circumference.
Early and late are the times to see velvet-racked bucks as they emerge into fields, the orange light enhancing their brilliant coats and antlers. A buck, standing amid bright greenery of summer creates a perfect scene.
I once challenged myself to follow a certain buck for as many consecutive months as possible. Since this deer resided on a massive refuge where hunting was limited, the task was a tad easier.
When summers rolled around, locating the deer was a battle against biting insects, high heat and shoulder-high stinging nettles. The thick summer foliage hid deer too well; sometimes my search would encompass 20 days before I found the deer. Only luck provided that many of these sightings occurred in warm light.
In the end, I successfully photographed the buck 63 months in a row before he succumbed to an emaciating disease, blue tongue, that ended our five-year game of cat and mouse. Of all the images I captured, the spring/summer pictures were the finest.
One spring, I arrived at his preferred feeding area, a woodlot that ran along a river, and noticed a head high line of browse where the deer and his buck pals had nipped off every leaf they could reach.
Standing on a heavy trail, I somewhat unconsciously reached high and pulled down a branch to examine their feed of choice. On a hunch, I snapped a dozen branches laden with leaves down to shoulder level and backed off to wait out deer activity in the mosquito-filled woods.
Peering through a 600mm lens, I watched my buck and one of his comrades’ march down the trail and begin nipping the very branches I had bent down. The resulting images showed intense feeding concentration and the calm mood that encompassed the dark patch of river-bottom woods.
It has been a few years since I made those images. This year, with dryness keeping insects at bay, it may just be the ideal time to return to those woods and watch other bucks as they march through summer.
Who knows? Perhaps, I will start another five-year quest.
Mark Morrison is an avid hunter and fisherman who has been a freelance outdoors writer and photographer for more than 20 years. The Mankato resident since 1979 may be contacted at mercuryphotog@aol.com.
