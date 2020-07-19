Heat index.
Those words are not relished by anyone, especially passionate deer hunters who scout their favorite game animals on a year-round basis.
I happen to be one of those hunters who takes any opportunity to hike woods and marshes, looking for deer and deer sign. Although, these days, it may be for securing nice imagery of deer rather than planning a hunt.
Either way, when the temperature skyrockets, just like it is now, forays into humidity and mosquito-laden woods can test any deer hunter’s sanity.
Slipping through woodlots in summer can reveal myriad details for deer hunters that can pay dividends on fall hunts. Scouting missions detail buck patterns, deer density and preferred feeding and bedding areas. All those facets are vital to successful hunts, but to bag a deer, you need sufficient population to boost chances. If my scouting trips are indicative of the Mankato area’s deer herd numbers, we’re in for a pretty good fall.
That may be doubly true if you participate in the city of Mankato’s metro bowhunt. A couple weeks ago, while on the lookout for other animal species, nine whitetail deer appeared from a copse of trees and cantered by, mere yards from my position. Not an unusual event, except I was leaning against my truck, smack dab in the center of Mankato, in a neighborhood filled with wooded ravines.
That crew of whitetails contained does and fawns. However, moments later, a trio of fine, velvet-clad bucks melted out of the brush and shuffled past, nipping at browse, seemingly unaware of my presence. The deer were in poor light, so I simply trotted in a large arc to get the warm light of sun behind me and waited for the deer to move closer. A minute later, they came into view and posed for many frames before easing into a backyard where they worried bird feeders for the fat-rich seeds.
One of the bucks was a jaw-dropper, and I’m sure there’s more than one city bowhunter whose hoping to tag him in October.
That trip wasn’t particularly tough because I could rest against my truck in wait. My preceding deer search wasn’t as simple.
Whitetail bucks are interesting creatures, sometimes changing their patterns and moving, occasionally up to a mile away when summer heat and biting insects overwhelm them. So, when deer hunters seek bucks in July, it’s not uncommon to find they’ve abandoned familiar haunts for new areas with superior browse and free from maddening insects.
I knew wood ticks, along with the more dangerous deer ticks, and clouds of mosquitoes would greet me in the river bottom woods for a sunrise hike. To combat those annoying pests, I dressed in a long sleeve shirt and pants, both garments infused with insect-repelling chemical, and doused my neck with spray as further protection from bites.
Shouldering my camera gear, I hiked off to a distant tree-ringed meadow where bucks had been feeding since early spring. After only a few strides, the sky-high humidity had me soaking wet, a problem that only seemed to worsen once I arrived at the meadow a half-hour later without spying even a single deer.
With stinging nettles reaching out to pierce the thin fabric of my pants, I persistently zigzagged through the woods, ever vigilant for deer. After two hours into a fruitless search, I marched 3/4 of a mile to higher, drier terrain.
The escarpment I arrived at was rife with oak trees, sumac and tall grasses and buffeted by a steady breeze not present in the river bottom woods. I knew the nut trees would not be producing this early, but at least the wind would keep annoying bugs and perspiration at bay.
Looking up at the hillside I was struck to see a brilliant patch of red deer hide inside the shady confines of a sumac stand. To me, whitetail bucks are more attractive when wearing their thin, red summer coats, arguably even more than when they sport thick necks during the November rut.
Raising my long lens revealed not one, but five bucks bedded in the thicket. The same ones I had been seeing in the distant meadow. Spotting the deer was easy, getting to a location to photograph them wasn’t. My boot soles were well worn, making traction up the slope poor.
Using my monopod as a walking stick, I eventually arrived at a flat area intersected by a fresh, heavily used deer trail. After a brief wait, the bucks were up and moving in the nearly insect-free alpine habitat. Unlike the river bottoms below, this proved to be a very comfortable photography stand. I crouched there for almost two hours watching the deer without a single bug bite. It was easy to see why the deer had relocated there.
It’s not abnormal for bachelor groups of bucks to wander to friendlier areas in summer. Bucks disappearing from hunting land in summer heat is no reason for concern because, most times, as fall creeps closer, they will return to their former haunts. That generally happens in early September when changing hormones spur bucks to disperse from the bachelor groups of summer. Often, when bucks return to home territory from temporary summer trips, they seek out thicker cover to remove antler velvet.
Interestingly, late-season, early-winter bucks seem to frequent these exact areas to browse. That’s just one example of how year-long deer scouting can help hunters bag a nice buck.
Spending summer months in stifling, bug infested forests may sometimes feel more like work than pleasure. However, when that time adds up to a great deer tagged, the hours of swatting mosquitoes can turn from a frustrating to triumphant.
Mark Morrison is an avid hunter and fisherman who has been a freelance outdoors writer and photographer for more than 20 years. The Mankato resident since 1979 may be contacted at mercuryphotog@aol.com.
