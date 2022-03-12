Minnesota State men’s hockey coach Mike Hastings was desperately searching for a spark.
His Mavericks were trailing Quinnipiac 2-0 through one period in the first round of the national tournament last season and an eerie, but familiar feeling was creeping in.
At some point in the second period, Hastings came up with the Sam Morton-Brendan Furry-Ryan Sandelin line, and it turned out to be one the most impactful creations of his coaching career.
“I wish I could tell you it was calculated — it wasn’t,” Hastings said with a laugh. “We weren’t doing very well, we’d all seen that movie before. (I) just decided the guys that are playing (well), we needed to get them out there more often.”
The trio helped carry the Mavericks to a comeback victory against the Bobcats, with Sandelin scoring the game-winner in overtime.
In the regional final against Minnesota the following day, they appeared on the line chart together for the first time, listed as the the second line, and both Morton and Sandelin scored first-period goals in a 4-0 win.
“We haven’t really looked back,” Furry said. “Coming into this season, just being able to get the chance as upperclassmen to play together again — it’s been working.”
Added Hastings: “From that point on, they’ve been a little bit of a security blanket for me.”
Up until the regional, Morton, Furry and Sandelin spent most of last season playing on either the third or fourth line.
With the graduation of five senior forwards who were regulars in the lineup, they’ve each gotten the chance to occupy that second-line spot for most of this season, a role that called for them to keep producing offensively just as they did at the end of last season.
They’ve done that.
Furry is tied for third on the team with 39 points (10-29—39), while Sandelin leads the team with 20 goals and is fifth in points (20-12—32). Morton ranks ninth in points (8-13—21) and is coming off a five-point weekend that earned him CCHA Forward of the Week honors.
None of them ranked in the top 10 on the team in points last season.
“I do ask a lot of our players, who do they want to play with. If I get three guys that say they all want to play together, the only thing I ask is ‘OK, if I put you together, be good and hold up your end of the bargain,’” Hastings said with a laugh. “That group, more often than not, has held up their end of the bargain.”
Morton mostly plays the left wing when he’s with Furry and Sandelin, although center is his natural position.
Furry and Morton each enjoy the flexibility that comes with having two natural centers on the same line, as they routinely change positions mid-shift, knowing the other can comfortably adjust. If one is struggling in the faceoff dot, the other can step in, as both are over 55% on draws this season.
“Off a D-zone draw, if I’m going to take a faceoff, I’m probably going to stay in that position until we can switch out of it,” Morton said. “I do like that freedom of kind of going to whichever spot I’m going to be in first or going to whichever spot is going to help our five-man unit.”
Playing with a couple of pass-first centers has been great for Sandelin, as it allows him to play a gritty, offensive style that best suits him.
“It makes it easy for me because I just got to go out and focus on my job on my wing,” Sandelin said. “If they’re interchanging, it doesn’t really matter what they’re doing. I can just focus on my job.”
Added Furry: “We joke around the locker room, (the paint) is his home. We always say ‘party in the paint and (Sandelin) is going to be there.’”
Five things to know
The top-seeded Mavericks (33-5-0) will host fifth-seeded Northern Michigan (20-15-1) in the CCHA semifinals on Saturday at 6:07 p.m. at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. The game can be heard on KTOE AM-1420.
Here are five things to know about the matchup:
1. Getting healthy: Hastings said that everyone on the team but defenseman Bennett Zmolek has been practicing this week.
2. Flipping the script: It was the same opponent and venue in the semifinals of the conference tournament last season for MSU. However, the Mavericks hope for a different result this time after being ousted by the Wildcats 5-1 in that game.
“They were the better hockey team that day. I thought they were more committed in a lot of different areas and were rewarded for it,” Hastings said. “Anything at this time of year, you’re going to have to earn. We’ve got to be willing to go out and earn it.”
3. One and done: It’ll be all single-elimination games the rest of the season, a change from the old WCHA days where the semifinals of the conference tournament were a best-of-three series. It should create a national tournament-type feel at the Event Center Saturday.
“This is why we play hockey, this is the most fun time of the year,” MSU captain Wyatt Aamodt said. “I don’t think our group will ever run from the challenge with it being a one-game thing. Just go out there, play our hardest 60, put our best foot forward and see where we fall.”
4. The state of MSU: The Mavericks swept St. Thomas in their best-of-three quarterfinals series last weekend, although they barely got past the Tommies in Game 1, winning 3-2. MSU enters the matchup with Northern having won 22 of it’s last 23 games and on a 13-game winning streak. MSU’s power play is ranked seventh in Division I at 25.3%, while the Wildcats’ penalty kill is second to last in the nation at 70.3%.
5. Scouting the Wildcats: Northern has swung several upsets, including a 4-2 home victory over the Mavericks on Jan. 14, MSU’s only loss since November. The Wildcats also have sweeps of Minnesota-Duluth and Boston University on their resume. Scoring has been a strength for Northern all season, as it’s tied for fifth in the nation in goals per game at 3.6. Hank Crone (13-31—44) and AJ Vanderbeck (24-19—43) are tied for fifth and eighth in points in Division I, respectively. Vanderbeck ranks second in goals.
