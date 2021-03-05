After having a role on Minnesota State’s third line for most of the first half of the season, Sam Morton hadn’t been in the lineup since Feb. 5.
He wasn’t playing poorly in January, but he was a little banged up, and ice time isn’t always plentiful when you’re on the MSU lineup bubble, as there’s simply a lot of mouths to feed.
Friday night, Morton finally returned.
“I definitely had a lot of energy. When you take a break like that, you feel more grateful to be in the lineup,” Morton said. “We’re practicing everyday ... you just got to focus on getting better in practice (so) you’re still prepared when the time comes and your name is called.”
Morton made the most of his opportunity, scoring MSU’s first goal in a 2-1 WCHA win over Michigan Tech at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
“He’s been chomping at the bit over time here to get back in the lineup,” Minnesota State coach Mike Hastings said. “To see him go out and play the role he had ... that line was one of our most effective lines.”
That line — Morton centering Dallas Gerads and Ryan Sandelin — was a combination that worked well in the first half of the season, and they picked up Friday right where they left off.
While the group was listed as the fourth line on the pregame line chart, and there was plenty of juggling during the game, MSU always seemed to be at its best when those three, or some variation of the group, was on the ice.
The trio created several great chances, as Sandelin was denied on two breakaways and Morton had a point-blank chance in front of the net, but was robbed by Huskies’ goaltender Blake Pietila.
“I think we’re pretty predictable for each other,” Morton said. “We know what (we) want to do with the puck.”
After Morton got MSU on the board at 13:00 of the first, the Mavericks scored their second and final goal of the game just minutes later at 15:43. Walker Duehr fired a cross-ice pass to Nathan Smith, who seemed to direct the puck in off his skate. Akito Hirose also got an assist on the play.
Tech made it 2-1 with a power-play goal 33 seconds into the third, but the Mavericks were able to dig in and hold on for the victory.
MSU goaltender Dryden McKay hasn’t been at his best in recent weeks, but played well Friday in a matchup against Pietila, a fellow Richter Award finalist.
Shots on goal favored MSU 35-26, with McKay making 25 saves.
“McKay did a really good job of making some timely saves,” Hastings said. “I thought we had some opportunities to extend the lead, but as usual, Pietila was there to thwart those opportunities.
“I thought Dryden, he got back to the basics ... it was good to see him get back to where he wants to be.”
The Mavericks (17-3-1, 12-1 in WCHA) finish their series with Michigan Tech at 6:07 p.m. Saturday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
