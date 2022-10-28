Minnesota State forward Sam Morton knew his college hockey career was coming to an end.
Looking ahead to his senior season, Morton wanted it to be a springboard, so over the summer, he started preparing in a way he hadn’t in the past.
“Going into senior year, you realize how quickly college flies by,” Morton said. “Kind of just looking at it and being like, I’ve got one more year to kind of do something with my game and elevate it to where I can play at the next level.”
That meant trying to make some changes to his body.
Morton wanted to put on good weight without adding body fat, so his diet came into focus. He started strictly adhering to the dietary charts that Maverick strength and conditioning director Tom Inkrott makes available.
Morton, who said there isn’t much he can’t cook at this point, has become disciplined about his diet. He’ll occasionally treat himself to a scoop of ice cream or some graham crackers, but that’s about it for sweets.
“He’s got all the calories listed. The carbs, the fats, the proteins, the fiber — all that stuff listed for the majority of good foods you should be putting in your body,” Morton said of Inkrott’s charts. “That part makes it easier in terms of counting what you’re eating. It’s hard not to fall off of that plan. … Everyday, seven days a week, you’ve got to be pretty strict on that diet plan.”
Morton stuck to the plan, hit the weight room hard and added the good weight.
The results have followed.
Through six games, Morton leads MSU with seven points (5-2—7). He’s scored goals in four straight games and has points in five straight.
“Got real serious about trying to be a pro,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said of Morton earlier this month. “I think when you do that, you obviously gain confidence from that. He’s playing with an awful lot of confidence.”
Morton hasn’t always had the most defined role for MSU. He’s mostly played wing, but he’s great in the face-off circle and plays plenty of center.
For Saturday’s game against St. Cloud State, he was listed on the depth chart as MSU’s top center. He’s also been a key part of the power play this season.
Morton doesn’t care much what position he plays or the situation.
“I want the puck on my stick right now. I feel fast and strong,” Morton said. “As long as I can do what I can to help our team win … it’s fun when we win.”
Five things to know
The No. 8 Mavericks (3-3) will host Bowling Green (2-4, 1-1 in CCHA) in a CCHA series on Friday (7:07 p.m.) and Saturday (6:07 p.m.) at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
Both games can be heard on KTOE AM-1420 and will be broadcast on KEYC Circle 12.3.
Here are five things to know about the matchup:
1. Injury updates: Minnesota State sophomore defenseman Bennett Zmolek, and freshman forward Simon Tassy have each yet to appear in a game this season. Hastings said that Tassy is unlikely to play for the remainder of the first half due to the knee injury he suffered in a spring BCHL playoff game. Zmolek may return to the ice sooner.
“Bennett’s being reevaluated every week, and we’ll probably have a little bit more on that for you next week,” Hastings said.
2. Conference play begins: After six nonconference games against top-10 opponents, the series with Bowling Green will be MSU’s first CCHA action of the season. Last season, MSU went 23-3 in conference games en route to a CCHA regular-season title. The Mavericks also won the league’s postseason tournament. MSU is 22-10-3 all-time against the Falcons, and has won the last nine games in the series.
“I’m hoping the first six has prepared us for the grind that we’re going to go through in our league,” Hastings said.
3. The state of MSU: The Mavericks were swept for the first time since Dec. 14-15, 2018, last weekend at St. Cloud. It was the first time MSU has lost consecutive games since December, 2019. Both contests could’ve gone either way, but MSU ended up falling 3-2 and 4-3.
Hastings said he had individual meetings with each player on the team Monday to discuss the first three weekends.
“I think Tuesday and Wednesday have been good … guys have come with a great attitude,” Hastings said. “They’re disappointed in being swept. Now we’re just turning the page.”
4. Scouting the Falcons: Bowling Green was swept by Western Michigan last weekend, losing 4-1 and 8-2. The Falcons also have a nonconference split with Michigan State on their resume, as well as a conference split with Northern Michigan. Sophomore forward Austen Swankler leads the Falcons with six points (4-2—6). He was picked to the CCHA All-Rookie team last season.
“He demands the puck. He doesn’t want it, he’s like ‘give it to me,’” Hastings said of Swankler. “He’ll go to the areas to go get it. We’re going to have to be aware of him.”
5. Women take on Bemidji: The Minnesota State women’s hockey team (2-6, 2-6 in WCHA) will travel to Bemidji State (2-7-1, 0-6 in WCHA) for a WCHA series Friday (3 p.m.) and Saturday (3 p.m.). The Mavericks are coming off a home-and-home conference sweep of St. Thomas that included 3-1 and 2-0 victories. Minnesota State freshman defender Kianna Roeske was named the WCHA’s Defender of the Week, getting a goal and an assist in the sweep.
