SAULT STE. MARIE, MICH -- For the Minnesota State men's hockey team, it's generally not the same players every night.
However, it always seems to be someone.
In a choppy game that was filled with penalties, Sam Morton scored his first two goals of the season as the Mavericks got a 6-2 WCHA victory over Lake Superior State on Saturday.
The Dallas Gerads-Morton-Ryan Sandelin line may have been MSU's best, and it didn't take them long. After Gerads fired a wrist shot on goal, Morton banged home the rebound to get the Mavericks on the board at 10:28 of the first. At 15:41, Gerads made it 2-0 after he buried Riese Zmolek's rebound.
Morton finished with two goals and an assist, while Gerads had a goal and an assist. Zmolek added three assists.
"They're honest ... they're OK going in and doing the dirty work," MSU coach Mike Hastings said. "We needed somebody to get us off to a good start, and I thought that group did."
Morton scored his second on the power play at 3:39 of the second, and Jack McNeely made it 4-0 at 10:11.
After McNeely's goal, the Lakers gained momentum for the final 10 minutes, despite the Mavericks getting ample time on the power play. Brandon Puricelli got a five-minute major and game misconduct for boarding at 12:38, but the Mavericks were unable to score despite two 5-on-3 chances late in the second. The Lakers scored once 4-on-4, and once shorthanded at 5-on-3 to get back into it.
"We made a couple of mistakes, and they capitalized on them, which is what good teams do," Hastings said.
Miroslav Mucha's goal at 14:10 of the second ended Dryden McKay's three-game shutout streak. His streak, which spanned 2:17:37, was the ninth longest in WCHA history, but only the second longest of McKay's career. His career-long came last season at 2:34:25.
The Mavericks outshot the Lakers 57-18. McKay made 16 saves.
MSU quickly regained control of the game in the third when Reggie Lutz scored a beautiful goal in front of the net, where he received a pass just outside the crease with his back to the goal, but was able to tuck it around Lakers' goalie Ethan Langenegger. Jake Livingstone scored MSU's final goal at 9:05 of the third.
"It turned into a little bit of a pond hockey game there in the second period," Hastings said. "But then we got back to the basics and played a real honest third period. We were rewarded for it."
The Mavericks (7-1-1, 4-0) will host Ferris State at 7:07 p.m. Friday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
