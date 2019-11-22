MOUND – The Mankato East/Loyola boys hockey team opened the season on Friday with a 5-2 loss to Mound-Westonka.

Layten Liffrig had a goal and an assist for the Cougars. Brett Borchardt scored the other goal. Goalie Caelin Brueske made 17 saves. East/Loyola had a 28-22 shot advantage.

Mound-Westonka scored four goals in the second period.

The Cougars (0-1-0) will host St. Louis Park on Tuesday.