MOUND — The Mankato East/Loyola boys hockey team opened the season on Friday with a 5-2 loss to Mound-Westonka.
Layten Liffrig had a goal and an assist for the Cougars. Brett Borchardt scored the other goal. Goalie Caelin Brueske made 17 saves. East/Loyola had a 28-22 shot advantage.
Mound-Westonka scored four goals in the second period.
The Cougars (0-1-0) will host St. Louis Park on Tuesday.
