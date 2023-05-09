The Minnesota State High School League's Representative Assembly approved a proposed amendment on Tuesday to include boys volleyball as a sanctioned sport beginning with the 2024-2025 school year.
The amendment passed by exceeding the two-thirds majority requirement. In 2022, a proposed bylaw amendment fell one vote short of approval, but a task force has worked since then to enhance the proposal.
Minnesota became the 25th state to sanction boys volleyball, with nearly 2,000 participants currently playing in the Minnesota Boys High School Volleyball Association.
This summer, a task force of member school representatives will begin the process to determine which season will include boys volleyball.
