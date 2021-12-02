MANKATO — Maple River boys basketball coach Chad Ostermann first experienced the shot clock when to took his team to a tournament in South Dakota in 2016.
He was instantly a big fan.
"I couldn't believe how much better the game flowed," he said. "The game was a lot cleaner."
The Minnesota State High School League's board of directors unanimously approved the use of shot clocks for boys and girls basketball, in line with national rules. The 35-second shot clock, which will only be required in varsity games, will go into effect for the 2023-24 season.
"It's long overdue," Ostermann said. "People feel like the shot clock is an advantage for the better teams, but I think it's an advantage for the lesser-talented team. You don't have to manipulate the clock."
The state's coaches association has been in favor of shot clocks for much of the last decade, but school administrators have generally been against them.
Paul Carpenter, activities director at Madelia, is concerned about the costs for smaller districts to install the shot clock, availability and training of shot clock operators and additional stress on officials, perhaps requiring three-person crews at a time when there is already a shortage of officials.
"We knew it was coming," said Carpenter, who has voted against shot clocks in recent surveys. "I don't think there is anything wrong with the high-school game in Minnesota. There's one game every 10, 15 years that something comes up, but I hope it doesn't change the game much."
Mankato West boys basketball coach Jeremy Drexler has not coached a game that has featured a shot clock so he's not sure what to expect.
"I'm a defensive guy so a shot clock might help us," he said. "But I don't see it having much of an affect on West basketball or the Big Nine (Conference)."
St. Clair girls basketball coach Brian Noyes is also indifferent to a shot clock.
"I'm OK with change," he said. "But I kind of like some of the old-school strategy and game-planning, and it gives a lesser-talented team a chance to limit possessions."
Maple River already uses a shot clock in its nonconference home games. This weekend, when the Eagles host Rochester Lourdes, Waseca and Belle Plaine in the annual Hardwood Classic, the shot clock will be used.
"Teams have generally liked the experience," Ostermann said. "I think the kids have become more knowledgeable. Teams have to have a plan to score, not just avoid turnovers. If you're behind, you don't have to foul to get the ball back."
Mankato East boys basketball coach Joe Madson said that he's had some experience with the shot clock, and he appreciates the strategy of making decisions within 35 seconds.
"I think the kids like it because it pushes them to be more aggressive," Madson said. "I think they're intrigued because that's how they see the game."
