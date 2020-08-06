A day after the toughest meeting of his four-year tenure on the Minnesota State High School League board of directors, Todd Waterbury still agonized over decisins made about the future of high-school sports.
“In the end, I feel like we did the best we could,” Mankato East’s activity director said. “But it’s not as good as I would have liked. It’s difficult when you have to take away opportunities that you believe in so highly. We just tried to give an opportunity to as many kids as possible.”
On Tuesday, 18 members of the MSHSL board of directors met for more than four hours, some in person and some online, with the majority of that time devoted to how it would handle fall sports seasons.
Decisions were made for boys and girls soccer, girls tennis, girls swimming and diving and boys and girls cross country to begin as scheduled on Aug. 17. Football and volleyball were moved to the spring, starting in mid-March. Traditional spring sports will now have seasons that run from mid-May to early July. All seasons, including the traditional winter sports will be shorter with fewer competitions, shifting to a “four season” model.
“I’m fine with it,” St. Clair principal Dustin Bosshart, who is starting his third year on the board of directors, said. “The plan allows all of the kids to get their seasons, if things go right. I would have been fine if we had a full go on Aug. 17. Nothing is ever fair, but we tried to make it equitable for all involved.”
The meeting started with a vote to start the individual outdoor sports and boys and girls soccer as planned, and the motion passed on a 17-1 vote. The only nay vote came from Bosshart, who was making a symbolic gesture for all the small schools who might only offer a few sports or have trouble with field availability.
Volleyball proved to be the toughest decision. A motion to move the season to the spring resulted in a 9-9 tie so a motion to keep the season in the fall was presented and defeated. A second vote to play volleyball in the spring passed on a 10-8 vote.
“Volleyball has a lot of face-to-face plays, and it’s indoors,” Waterbury said. “It was a difficult decision.”
Football was the final debate, but a motion to play football in the spring passed 13-5.
“For football, it’s going to be very difficult for small schools, outstate, to start practice on March 1, or whatever date they decide,” said Bosshart, who is also the football coach for the St. Clair/Loyola co-op. “I don’t think people realize that sometimes, in small schools, the football field also includes part of the baseball field or the softball field. After a couple of months of playing football on those fields, they probably won’t be safe for baseball and softball.”
Activity directors across the state will be meeting soon to discuss the new seasons and schedules. There will be fewer contests and shorter seasons in each sport. Competitions will likely include only conference or local opponents to limit travel.
“I told my team that you can only control what you can control,” Bosshart said. “With everything these kids have been through in the last few months, they’ll be the most prepared group of graduates for the real world that we’ve ever had.”
Waterbury said the experience was something he faces a lot, in education and athletics. He had hoped to avoid changing the season for the traditional spring sports, which got shutdown in March because of the pandemic.
“It’s not about one sport or another,” he said. “You do the best you can for the students, but when you make tough decisions, half the people are going to be happy and half the people are going to be upset.”
