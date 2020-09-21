MANKATO — Volleyball and football in Minnesota are back on this fall.
The Minnesota State High School League's board of directors voted to resume football and volleyball seasons, starting with practices next week. The volleyball vote was 14-4, while the football vote was 15-3.
"There is no perfect solution," said Todd Waterbury, the activities director at Mankato East and a member of the MSHSL board. "Our job was to come up with the best solution for this situation, not only for football and volleyball but for the kids that are on all of our teams."
On Aug. 4, the MSHSL postponed football and volleyball to a separate new "fourth" season that begins in March, due to health and safety concerns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. At that time, the vote was 12-6 to move football to the spring, while volleyball required two votes because the first one ended 9-9.
Last week at a workshop, the board of directors reopened the discussion and surveyed all Minnesota high schools to see if there was enough interest to reconsider their decision. The results were 80% in favor of playing football and 76% in favor of playing volleyball in the fall.
Wisconsin, Iowa, South Dakota and North Dakota are among 33 states that are playing football and volleyball this fall.
The volleyball season would begin Sept. 28, with 10 days of practice before the first competitions on Oct. 8. The 11-week season would include 14 dual competitions with a season-ending event yet to be determined.
The football season will also begin Sept. 28, with an 11-week season that will end Nov. 28. The regular season would be six games, starting Oct. 9, with a postseason format to be determined, though a traditional state tournament is unlikely.
"I think we've had the opportunity, with sports that are in place right now, to see the protocols and come up with processes that work," Waterbury said. "It's still about establishing the amount of risk you want to take, and the risk is still going to be there with COVID-19."
Waseca, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva and St. James Area are currently doing distance learning because of high numbers of positive cases in their respective counties and have suspended athletics. Sports teams can't practice or compete until those positive cases decrease.
