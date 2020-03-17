The Minnesota State High School League on Tuesday clarified its limitations on spring activity participation following Gov. Tim Walz’s emergency order closing the state’s schools starting Wednesday.
Effective Wednesday through March 27, coaches may not: have in-person contact with participants; require or suggest participants gather, including for captains practices or open gyms; provide evaluations or feedback on performance; require or place undue pressure on participants to take part in individual workouts or skills training.
Coaches may: connect with participants via technology and provide optional individual workouts or skills training via electronic communication.
Coaches must include activities administrators on all communication to participants, and school administrators may place more limitations on practice and participation.
