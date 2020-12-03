MANKATO — The Minnesota State High School League is ready to begin winter sports as soon as possible. Now, it's up to state leaders to give the thumbs-up.
"I think it's important that we take every opportunity to provide the best scenario for the health, safety and success of the participants," said Mankato East activities director Todd Waterbury, a member of the MSHSL board of directors.
"I think we made a concerted effort so that the void isn't filled by somebody else. I think we used all the time that has been allotted to us."
On Thursday, the MSHSL's board of directors set a flexible schedule for start dates for winter activities, contingent on state recommendations. High-school activities were suspended Nov. 20 by Gov. Tim Walz's executive order, which is scheduled to expire Dec. 18 but could be extended.
The MSHSL board approved three possible models for the start of the winter season: Dec. 21, Jan. 4 and Jan. 18. Each model would allow for two weeks of practice and potentially three weeks of postseason.
Each sport will feature a 30% reduction in the number of competitions, with 18 events for basketball and hockey; 16 dates/32 events for wrestling; and 11 events for gymnastics, skiing and swimming.
"It's encouraging to hear (that seasons could start as early as Dec. 21)," Mankato West boys basketball coach Jeremy Drexler said. "The way the football and volleyball seasons played out, it puts the onus on each school to decide when they can participate. The biggest concern to me is that the local (COVID-19) numbers are high."
There is a provision for adding state tournaments for the winter seasons, though the format might look much different than normal, in late March or early April. Spring sports are tentatively scheduled to begin the last week of March and run through mid-June.
"I think the Return to Participation (task force) did a phenomenal job," Waterbury said.
Through Dec. 18, coaches are allowed to provide optional workouts for athletes via electronic communication. There can be no in-person contact between coaches and athletes, and coaches can't suggest captains practices or open gyms or conduct tryouts.
Even if winter sports are allowed to begin in-person practice on Dec. 21, Mankato Area Public Schools might have to start with virtual contact between coaches and players because the district is in distance learning through the holiday break.
Waterbury said that additional discussions will be necessary to identify any safety protocols that might need to change in order to meet the earliest date.
Drexler said he met with players on a Zoom meeting Wednesday.
"The kids are itching to play," he said. "The coaches are ready. Hopefully, the kids have been getting some exercise."
Waterbury said that once Walz decides if the current executive order is allowed to expire or be extended, there will be meetings within the Big Nine Conference to establish consistent guidelines for starting the season.
"Basically, that's who we'll be competing against," he said.
Waterbury also said that the MSHSL made it a priority to maintain the integrity of a spring season since that was was cancelled nine months ago.
"It's nice to have some concrete dates that recognize the importance of the spring season," Waterbury said. "We'd like to have as normal of a season as possible in the spring because in the end, each season will have had some impact on its schedule, going back to last year."
Drexler said the fall seasons offered a guideline for conducting a season, and the possibility of state tournaments is another important incentive for the athletes.
"I think you're always striving for the end goal," Drexler said. "I think you saw in the fall that kids realize you have to take advantage of every day. Hopefully, that means section and state tournaments, but if not, we were able to get together for a couple months on the court."
In other actions, the MSHSL board voted to adopt revised "Return to Participation" protocols for athletes who have tested positive for COVID-19, based on CDC guidelines.
The MSHSL also voted to accept $250,000 from the MSHSL Foundation, which will reduce the financial burden of increased league fees on member schools as the organization revises its budget process.
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
