Minnesota State High School League president Blaine Novak has called a special meeting of the board of directors for Monday to discuss the possible reinstatement of fall seasons for football and volleyball.
At a lengthy workshop Tuesday, the board gathered information and heard from state health officials about the return of football and volleyball this fall. Per MSHSL bylaws, any vote had to be taken at a special meeting, which required a three-day notice.
The MSHSL will conduct a statewide survey to gauge interest in fall football and volleyball, with results expected before Monday's meeting.
On Aug. 4, the board decided to postpone those sports until March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
