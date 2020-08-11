The Minnesota State High School League board of directors has approved the creation of optional fall training seasons for volleyball, football and spring sports.
Each school can offer a full-training schedule, reduced schedule or no workouts at all.
The volleyball and football fall training seasons begin Sept. 14 and end Oct. 3, with a maximum of 12 sessions.
Traditional spring sports -- such as baseball, softball, boys and girls track and field, boys and girls lacrosse, boys and girls golf and boys tennis -- can train from Oct. 5-Oct. 24, with a maximum of 12 sessions.
Students who participate in the fall training seasons must meet all MSHSL and school eligibility requirements.
At the discretion of school administration, students may participate simultaneously in fall sports and training seasons. Boys and girls cross country, girls swimming, girls tennis and boys and girls soccer will begin Monday.
There will be no tryouts, scrimmages, competitions of captains' practices during the fall training season.
Fall training is considered “in season," and coaches may work with the athletes during that time.
