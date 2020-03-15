The Minnesota State High School League updated its spring activity participation limitations on Sunday following Gov. Tim Walz's executive order closing schools effective Wednesday through March 27.
No MSHSL activities or athletics may take place at any member school, including, but not limited to, training, scrimmages and contests.
The previous MSHSL directive prohibiting scrimmages, contests and competitions with other member programs for spring activities through April 6 will continue.
