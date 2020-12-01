MANKATO -- Minnesota State's nonconference men's hockey series against Bemidji State, originally scheduled for Nov. 27-28, has been rescheduled for Dec. 18-19 at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
The Mavericks have been in COVID-19 protocols since positive tests were discovered in team personnel on Nov. 23, forcing the season to be suspended.
The Beavers (0-1) and Mavericks (1-0) will meet in Game 1 of the series on Friday, Dec. 18, at 7:37 p.m., with the finale at 5:07 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19.
The Mavericks were originally scheduled to play a WCHA series against Alaska Anchorage at home Dec. 18-19, but Alaska Anchorage announced on Nov. 13 that it would suspend all of its winter sports for the 2020-21 season because of the pandemic.
The Minnesota State women's hockey team (1-3) is also playing at home against Bemidji State that weekend, with those games taking place on Thursday, Dec. 17, and Friday, Dec. 18. Both games are scheduled to start at 2:07 p.m.
The women's team, which got its first victory of the season Saturday at St. Cloud State, has postponed its games at Bemidji State on Friday and Saturday because of COVID-19 cases in the Bemidji State program.
The Mavericks (1-0) men's team hasn't haven't played since opening the season with a 5-0 nonconference victory at Bemidji State on Nov. 22. The next day's game was cancelled because of COVID-19 cases in the Mavericks' program, and the season was paused.
That game could be made up the last week of the regular season; the WCHA scheduled an open week for possible makeup games before the conference tournament begins March 12.
Minnesota State is scheduled to play at Michigan Tech on Friday and Saturday. An announcement on the future of that series will be made soon.
