WARRENSBURG, MO. — Minnesota State scored three times in a six-minute stretch early in the second half, leading to a 3-0 victory over Oklahoma Baptist in the NCAA Central Region women’s soccer tournament Friday.
After a scoreless first period, Olivia Thoen scored in the 47th minute, assisted by Allie Williams. In the 51st minute, Jenny Vetter scored, with Williams getting another assist, and two minutes later, Caitlin Brown made it 3-0, with an assist from Brynn Desens.
Mackenzie Rath made five stops to collect her 11th shutout of the season, which is tied for fourth in program history.
The Mavericks (18-2-2), who are unbeaten in the last 17 matches, will play top-seeded Central Missouri on Sunday in the region semifinals.
Women’s hockey: Avery Stillwell stopped 45 shots in her Minnesota State debut, but No. 2 Ohio State won 6-3 in a WCHA game at Columbus, Ohio.
Kennedy Bobyck put Minnesota State up 1-0 midway through the first period, but Ohio State led 4-1 after two periods.
Brittyn Fleming scored 41 seconds into the third period to cut the deficit to 4-2, but the Buckeyes scored again. Alexis Paddington had a power-play goal for the Mavericks before Ohio State added its final score.
The Mavericks had only 14 shots on goal.
The Mavericks (5-8. 1-7 in WCHA) and Buckeyes play again at noon Saturday at Columbus.
Gustavus Adolphus
Men’s hockey: Nick Klishko had a goal and assist as the Gusties opened the MIAC schedule with a 5-2 loss to Bethel at Don Roberts Ice Rink.
Jack Westlund scored Gustavus’ second goal. Ryan Petersen and George Hansen had assists.
Gustavus had a 41-26 advantage on shots on goal. Gustavus’ Grant Boldt made 22 saves.
The Gusties (2-5, 0-1 in MIAC) plays at Bethel on Saturday.
Bethany Lutheran
Women’s basketball: Bethany Lutheran opened the fourth quarter with an 11-0 run to defeat Elmhurst 63-46 at the North Park tournament at Chicago.
Hanna Geistfeld led Bethany with 18 points, and Sara Kottke scored 14,. Taryn Christensen had 10 points and a career-high nine rebounds.
Bethany (4-1) plays North Park at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Men’s basketball: Hunter Nielsen had 26 points and 12 rebounds, but the Vikings lost 102-86 to LeTourneau University at the Carroll Classic at Waukesha, Wisconsin.
Jacob Milinkovich had 10 points and 13 rebounds, and Jared Milinkovich added 18 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Kaden Vaugh made three 3-pointers to finish with 11 points.
Bethany had a 56-37 advantage in rebounding but made only 5 of 27 from 3-point range.
Bethany (2-2) plays Carroll at 4 p.m. Saturday.
