MANKATO — Former Minnesota State offensive lineman Evan Heim has been selected by the New Jersey Generals with the fourth pick in the 23rd round of the USFL Draft.
The USFL is professional football league consisting of eight teams that is scheduled to begin play in April, 2022.
Heim played and started in all 54 of Minnesota State’s games from 2016-19. He received All-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference first-team honors three times, and he was named to seven All-America teams.
In 2019, Heim helped the Mavericks establish several single-season records, including points scored (712), rushing yards (4,246) and rushing touchdowns (59) as Minnesota State advanced to the NCAA Championship game.
Heim signed as an undrafted free agent with the Detroit Lions in May but was released before the start of the NFL season.
