MANKATO — Minnesota State announced its senior male and female athletes of the year, along with its senior male and female student-athletes of the year Tuesday.
Women’s senior athletes of the year include Alesha Duccini (soccer); Carly Esselman (softball); Crystal Malone (track & field); Morgan Olson (volleyball); Rylie Parman (swim & dive); Monika Ryan (tennis); Maddy Schintz (golf); and Carisa Weyenberg (cross country).
The men’s senior athletes of the year are Bryant Brown (track & field); Nate Gunn (football); Cameron Kirksey (basketball); Jon Ludwig (baseball); Marc Michaelis (hockey); Louis Sanders (wrestling); and Bryce Thompson (golf).
Women’s student-athletes of the year include Taylor Drost (basketball); Esselman (softball); Anissa Janzig (volleyball); Maggie Knier (swim & dive); Monika Ryan (tennis); Autumn Santos (track & field); McKenzie Sederberg (hockey); Kayla Thielen (golf); Dakota Wendell (soccer); and Carisa Weyenberg (cross country).
The men’s student-athletes of the year are Logan Bristol (track & field); JD Goodfellow (golf); Edwin Hookenson (hockey); Zach Johnston (wrestling); Kevin Krieger (basketball); Teddy Petersen (baseball); Isaiah Rabata (cross country); and Shane Zylstra (football).
The Free Press
