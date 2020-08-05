MANKATO -- Brian Bahl said the first emotion was heartbreak, the next was frustration.
On Wednesday, the Minnesota State women's soccer coach got the news he was dreading: there would be no fall sports championships for the Mavericks.
"I never thought I'd ever had to deal with something like this," Bahl said. "It's been an emotional day."
The NCAA Division II President's Council announced Wednesday that all championship events for fall sports were cancelled. On Tuesday, the NCAA ruled that each division could make its own decision regarding fall sports and championship events, but the decision to cancel, instead of postpone, hit hard.
Eleven of the 23 Division II conferences had already announced that they would push their fall seasons into the spring, and the thought was that if the NCAA didn't want to hold championship events for the seven fall sports, those national tournaments would be held after a spring season.
But the NCAA decided to cancel fall tournaments "due to operational, logistical and financial challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic," according to a press release.
Athletes will still retain eligibility for missed seasons, and universities must honor scholarships. But seniors who were planning to graduate after the fall semester will have to make a decision if they want to stay in college another year just to play in their respective fall sport.
It's similar to last spring, when the NCAA abruptly halted spring sports due to the COVID-19 outbreak and restored eligibility for the athletes.
"There's going to be some tough conversations, especially for the seniors," Bahl said. "They're going to have to make decisions if they want to stay for two more semesters."
Minnesota State athletic director Kevin Buisman said he felt the NCAA's approach changed in the last week, going from recommendations to mandates for such things as testing, quarantining and contact tracing. He said it was often confusing because the NCAA directed universities to follow state and national health guidelines, which sometimes contradicted the NCAA's mandates.
"It's felt a little bit like a tornado warning, when you're sitting in your basement waiting, and you don't know the outcome," Buisman said. "I think there was always some hope for postponement instead of cancellation."
Buisman said the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference has committee meetings scheduled for Thursday and Monday, and the league could decide to still play fall sports or push those sports into a spring season, with an NCAA-mandated amount of days for practices and competitions.
But there will be no national tournaments in the fall.
"I think every one of our coaches and our student-athletes wants to compete for national championships," Buisman said. "I think today's news really buckled some knees."
The NCAA has already delayed fall seasons twice, once for a week and again for two weeks, pushing the start of fall practices back to Sept. 2 and competitions to Sept. 26.
The Minnesota State football team, which annually competes into the playoffs, has 19 seniors who will have to decide if they want to play this season, whenever it may occur, redshirt and come back next season or transfer to a program that is still competing.
"For a team like ours, it's tough not to have that carrot dangling in front of you," said Minnesota State football coach Todd Hoffner, who was expecting the NCAA to announce a spring football season with national playoffs said. "Our players are hungry to do something that's never been done here (in football). They came here to win a national championship, and to have the plug pulled on that opportunity, it's tough."
