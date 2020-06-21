It was unusually quiet Friday morning in the Minnesota State weight room.
The room is usually jumping with recorded music, the clink of weights hitting each other and the shouts of competition between lifters, but on this day, only a couple of Minnesota State athletes worked on their strength and explosiveness.
Life is just returning to the lower level of Taylor Center, a sign of loosening restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I enjoy the coaching and being available for the student-athletes who want to come in,” said Tom Inkrott, Minnesota State’s director of strength and conditioning. “There’s a big difference in the performance of athletes who stay here in the summer to train and those who go home. They play more, they stay healthier. You see it in football, with the difference between a team that just plays well and a team that can go all the way to the national championship game.”
For the last three months, Inkrott has been developing and posting training plans for Minnesota State athletes, who had to do the workouts on their own because of campus restrictions. He’s also spent time enhancing his knowledge and education by staying up-to-date on the latest trends and industry information.
The hockey teams were required to send him something each week, maybe a body weight or workout video. But it’s easier, and more effective, when the athletes can be supervised and held accountable.
“I think they did the best that they can,” Inkrott said. “There’s just an intensity in the weight room that can’t be duplicated on your own. It’s a different level when you’re training with your teammates and competing against them.”
On this day, junior linebacker Tyler Johnson and junior receiver Cullen Gahagan worked out together. Both had returned home to Wisconsin, working out on their own, until coming back to Mankato this week to use Minnesota State’s facility.
“This is 1,000 percent better,” Johnson said. “Tom did a great job giving us workouts and updating those, but you’re just more productive and the morale is better when you’re working out with your buddies.”
Gahagan stayed in Mankato until he lost his summer job. Back home, he focused more on cardio, and the first workouts back in Mankato showed him what he had missed.
“I thought I was doing OK with the workouts, but it’s different when you work out with your teammates,” Gahagan said. “It’s a lot easier to get up at 6:30 for a workout with your buddies that it is to get up at 6:30 and workout by yourself. Your teammates push you harder and competition brings out your best.”
The athletes must adhere to several health and safety protocols in order to use the weight room, both on campus and at the downtown arena, where both the men’s and women’s hockey teams train. There can be groups of 15 athletes using the on-campus weight room and 10 using the hockey facilities.
Each athlete needs to fill out a daily form, divulging any health issues or being in proximity of others who might be affected by the coronavirus. Coaches also need to sign off for the athletes, who must wear masks to and from the weight room.
The rule in the weight room is that if you use a piece of equipment, you have to clean it.
“There’s 15 minutes in between groups where I can go and clean everything that gets missed,” Inkrott said. “We do our best to social distance. The nice thing is, there hasn’t been any pushback from the athletes. Rules are rules, and they’re doing their best to respect them.”
There are about 30 athletes taking advantage of Minnesota State’s facilities, but that number will grow as the fall seasons get near. With more than 500 athletes at Minnesota State, Inkrott is hoping that more players will be allowed to use the weight room at the same time.
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.