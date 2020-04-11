The Minnesota State athletic department is already cutting expenses, hoping to combat the financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But if this college sports shutdown continues into the fall, things could really get ugly.
“It’s going to be challenging at all levels,” Minnesota State athletic director Kevin Buisman said.
Minnesota State’s athletic budget is $5.47 million for the fiscal year that ends June 30, but the COVID-19 pandemic has forced changes to how the university’s sports programs have operated. Minnesota State has saved about $140,000, much of which is travel, by having spring seasons canceled. There already have been cost-saving measures adopted, such as postponing major purchases and limiting non-essential expenses, but there are no layoffs planned.
But there has also been lost revenue from canceled events, such as high-school track meets and Junior Olympic volleyball tournaments. There was also a soccer fundraiser that had to be canceled.
Any loss of corporate and institutional support, should the pandemic drag on, might force more substantial changes.
“If the state and national economy doesn’t get re-energized soon, it will have a major impact,” Buisman said.
Buisman said the department could be looking at $300,000 in lost revenue this summer. The biggest impact comes with golf tournaments, which generate more than $100,000, but there are also camps, clinics and outside tournaments that also add revenue to Minnesota State’s budget.
The NCAA’s decision to restore eligibility for those athletes whose spring season was canceled could have a financial impact. There are 22 seniors in their final season of eligibility who were affected by the shutdown, and if each of them returned at their current level of scholarship, it would cost the athletic department another $63,154.
Buisman has said that he’s contacted the Mankato Golf Club, and if the men’s and women’s tournaments can’t be played on their scheduled dates of June 1 and June 22, respectively, there might be some dates later in the summer to hold the fundraiser. The annual Dan Meyer tournament, which raises money for the hockey program, is scheduled for July 20.
There might also be additonal online fundraising opportunities to offset some of the revenue loss.
Buisman said that Minnesota State has nearly 80 corporate accounts which donate around $900,000 to the athletic department, about 75% of which is cash. He is concerned that even if the local and national economy improves, those businesses won’t be able to replicate that support in the near future.
“It’s already been a challenge to balance the budget the last five years,” Buisman said. “Nobody knows how we’re to come out of this or the impact on the corporate sponsors; we know hotels and restaurants are suffering. Hopefully, they’ll be able to return to to their support in some way.”
Another factor is the department’s is the future enrollment for the university. If there were to be a dip in enrollment, the small increase is student fees could be more than offset by having fewer students.
Division I athletics has felt the huge financial loss of the men’s basketball tournament, and Division II programs will also see a cut in revenue, perhaps as much as 40%, that trickles down from that event. Any loss of college football, considered the “bread winner” in the top programs, would also cause severe problems at many Division I institutions.
At Minnesota State, any disruption to the hockey season would have the biggest financial implications for the department budget.
Buisman said in addition to keeping track of daily updates, he also needs to have a plan in place for resuming a “normal” schedule in August. Fall semester is scheduled to begin Aug. 24, with all the athletic programs beginning before that.
“It’s already going to be ugly if things don’t turn around,” he said. “As of now, we expect to be open for classes Aug. 24, with fall camps a little earlier than that. In athletics, we plan to be ready to go, but it would be foolish not to have a contingency plan in place.”
