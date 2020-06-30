The Free Press
MANKATO — Minnesota State’s national championship women’s basketball team is well-represented as eight individuals and one team have been chosen for the Athletics Hall of Fame.
Heather (Johnson) Anderson and Joanne (Noreen) Thomason were key players on the women’s basketball team that won the national title in 2009.
Other Hall of Fame selections are Aaron Fox (men’s hockey, 1996-200), Brittany Henderson (women’s track & field, 2006-10) and Marty Wahle (men’s swimming, 2005-09).
Chosen for induction in the builders category are longtime boosters Chris Painter, Dan Rotschadl and Randy Zellmer.
The 2007-08 wrestling team, which finished second in Division II, was selected for the team category.
The Jim Schaffer Service Award will be presented to Minnesota State director of campus recreation Todd Pfingsten, and this year’s MSU Athletics Philanthropic Award recipients are Brad Koenig and Mark Koenig.
The formal induction ceremony is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 2, at the CSU Ballroom.
Hockey TV
The Central Collegiate Hockey Association announced an exclusive multi-year agreement with FloSports to ensure that every regular-season game and postseason event hosted by a CCHA member school will be streamed live and on-demand on FloHockey, starting with the 2021-22 season.
The seven CCHA member institutions are Minnesota State, Bemidji State, Bowling Green, Ferris State, Lake Superior State, Michigan Tech and Northern Michigan. The agreement covers all 84 regular-season games, preseason games, nonconference games and the entire CCHA postseason tournament.
FloHockey has monthly or annual PRO subscriptions, and games can be viewed by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Roku, or Apple TV 4.
Swim smarts
Minnesota State’s women’s swimming and diving team has received Scholar All-American honors from the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America for its efforts during the 2020 spring semester.
To earn the honor, teams must post a 3.0 GPA or higher for the semester. The Mavericks boasted a team GPA of 3.73 and have now received the accolade in each of the last nine seasons.
The College Swimming Coaches Association of America is a professional organization dedicated to serving and providing leadership for the advancement of the sport of swimming & diving at the collegiate level.
