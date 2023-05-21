JOPLIN, MO. — It was win or go home for the Minnesota State baseball team Sunday.
The Mavericks responded well to adversity with their season on the line.
After losing to No. 2 seed Missouri Southern 9-5 in the first game of the NCAA Division II regional final, the Mavericks came back to beat the Lions 10-4 in the second game to advance to the Super Regional.
MSU beat Southern Arkansas 8-4 Thursday and Missouri Southern 13-2 Friday.
In the 9-5 loss, Ryan Wickman went 2 for 5 with a run scored and an RBI for MSU, while Matthew Fleischhacker and Aidan Byrne each had two walks and a run scored. Spencer Wright tossed 3.1 scoreless innings in relief.
Fleischhacker and Byrne each had two hits, three runs scored and an RBI in the 10-4 win. Wickman went 1 for 3 with a triple and four RBIs, while Adam Weed went 1 for 3 with two RBIs and two walks. Dylan Gotto allowed one earned run over five innings in relief to get the win on the mound.
Missouri Southern scored one run in the top of the first, but MSU got two in the bottom of the first and never trailed the rest of the game. The Mavericks got three in the fourth and two in the fifth.
“We knew today was going to be tough, Missouri Southern’s a great team with an unbelievable offense,” MSU coach P.J. McIntee told the Joplin Globe." We just wanted to roll up our sleeves and keep fighting. That’s the biggest thing ... to keep fighting and keep pushing it. We just knew we had our work cut out for us today no matter what."
MSU (42-16) will play at Augustana in the Super Regional starting Friday. MSU is 1-3 against the Vikings this season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.